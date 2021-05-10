Curb for HCQ and Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19 Patients

Advertisement

There is a lot of misinformation out there, and you might have heard that taking huge doses of ivermectin is okay. It's not acceptable. Ivermectin levels authorized for human usage can be interacting with other drugs, such as blood thinners. Ivermectin overdose can result in lowering the blood pressure, seizures, vomiting, loose stools, inflammations, coma, and sometimes, in death.Meanwhile, the national task force of ICMR guidelines also emphasize people in using masks, maintaining hand hygiene, social distancing, and taking antipyretic and multivitamins in case of experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. It is also advised to seek the advice of the healthcare experts immediately, especially in case of facing breathing issues, persisting fever, or incessant coughing for more than five days."HCQ may be considered for removal from the guideline, with a recommendation to use with caution only in clinical trial setting (since there is some genuine uncertainty regarding the possible benefit for severe cases and in low dose). Many studies showing increased mortality risk (10/13) and low mortality benefit of HCQ (2/13). Considering evidence for increased ADE (6/13), especially with azithromycin and only one study showed no increase in ADE (1/13)," said the revised guidelines for Covid management.Source: Medindia