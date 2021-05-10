About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Curb for HCQ and Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19 Patients

by Senthil Kumar on October 5, 2021 at 2:04 AM
Finally, they call it a day for the COVID-19 drugs, HCQ, and ivermectin. The National Taskforce under the control of the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR, New Delhi, has made its recent announcements to curtail the use of the drugs, HCQ, and ivermectin to treat the COVID-19 patients.

The directions were presented as revised guidelines to manage the COVID-19 adult patients. Also, it is recommended in the national task force guidelines that the usage of Remdesivir and the usage of Tocilizumab drugs are permitted to treat the COVID-19 patients in specific situations.

It is to be noted that the World Health Organization - WHO, The Food and Drug Administration, FDA- the USA, and The New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM, have already made way earlier recommendations to drop the usage of the HCQ and ivermectin drugs in COVID-19 patients.

Ivermectin overdose

There is a lot of misinformation out there, and you might have heard that taking huge doses of ivermectin is okay. It's not acceptable. Ivermectin levels authorized for human usage can be interacting with other drugs, such as blood thinners. Ivermectin overdose can result in lowering the blood pressure, seizures, vomiting, loose stools, inflammations, coma, and sometimes, in death.
Meanwhile, the national task force of ICMR guidelines also emphasize people in using masks, maintaining hand hygiene, social distancing, and taking antipyretic and multivitamins in case of experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. It is also advised to seek the advice of the healthcare experts immediately, especially in case of facing breathing issues, persisting fever, or incessant coughing for more than five days.

"HCQ may be considered for removal from the guideline, with a recommendation to use with caution only in clinical trial setting (since there is some genuine uncertainty regarding the possible benefit for severe cases and in low dose). Many studies showing increased mortality risk (10/13) and low mortality benefit of HCQ (2/13). Considering evidence for increased ADE (6/13), especially with azithromycin and only one study showed no increase in ADE (1/13)," said the revised guidelines for Covid management.

Source: Medindia
<< Preeclampsia Risk from COVID-19 Infection in Pregnant Women
Microneedle Vaccination Patches Outshine the COVID Jabs >>

What's New on Medindia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
