About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Microneedle Vaccination Patches Outshine the COVID Jabs

by Senthil Kumar on October 5, 2021 at 2:05 AM
Font : A-A+

Microneedle Vaccination Patches Outshine the COVID Jabs

In terms of antibody responses, the temperature stable, three-dimensional vaccine patches with microneedles, overshadow the effect of the jabs and vaccination shots against COVID-19.

The experts' panel of Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have come up with rapid-response vaccine patches, that are 3D printed with microneedles, providing better protection compared to conventional vaccine injections.

Advertisement


As the patch is applied to the skin, the vaccines target a whole set of immune cells. The vaccine dose was found to be stable for at least a month at 25 degrees Celsius after being administered as a microneedle 3-D printed patch. This is a clear-cut indicator that the patch shall also be distributed without refrigerating in the future and in which case, there is a possibility for self-administration of these patches too.

"In developing this technology, we hope to set the foundation for even more rapid global development of vaccines, at lower doses, is a pain- and anxiety-free manner," said the lead study author and entrepreneur in 3D print technology Joseph M. DeSimone, professor of translational medicine and chemical engineering at Stanford University and professor emeritus at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Advertisement

According to the findings, the vaccine patch elicited a 50-fold higher T-cell and antigen-specific antibody response than a subcutaneous injection given under the skin. "It's generally a challenge to adapt microneedles to different vaccine types, said lead study author Shaomin Tian, a researcher in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the UNC School of Medicine." "These issues, coupled with manufacturing challenges, have arguably held back the field of microneedles for vaccine delivery," she said.

Most microneedle vaccines are fabricated with master templates to make molds. However, the molding of microneedles is not very versatile, and drawbacks include reduced needle sharpness during replication.

Master templates are used to create molds for most microneedle vaccinations. Microneedle molding, on the other hand, is not very adaptable, and it has limitations such as decreased needle sharpness during replication.

This method allows us to print these microneedles directly using the three-dimensional printing technology, giving us a lot of design liberty, in creating the high-quality microneedles possible in terms of functionality and cost. Microbiologists and chemical engineers are continuing to raise the bar further by converting RNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, into microneedle patches for future testing.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Curb for HCQ and Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19 Patients
Researchers Develop New Local Treatment for Chronic Pain >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
Survey Says 21% Indians to Take COVID Vaccination at Private Hospitals
Survey Says 21% Indians to Take COVID Vaccination at Private Hospitals
A new survey has revealed that 21% of Indians are likely to take their vaccines on payment basis at ...
Tamil Nadu Aims for 5 Lakh COVID Vaccinations Per Day
Tamil Nadu Aims for 5 Lakh COVID Vaccinations Per Day
Tamil Nadu is aiming for 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations a day from today onwards, reveal sources. ......
COVID Vaccination Drive Commences in Tamil Nadu
COVID Vaccination Drive Commences in Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive has commenced. The state health department is ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precaut...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close