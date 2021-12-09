  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    COVID Vaccination Drive Commences in Tamil Nadu

    by Colleen Fleiss on September 12, 2021 at 12:52 PM

    COVID Vaccination Drive Commences in Tamil Nadu
    In Tamil Nadu, the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive has commenced. The state health department is aiming to inoculate 20 lakh people in the mega vaccination drive to be held at 40,000 booths in 10,000 centres across the state.

    There was no formal inauguration of the vaccination drive which will continue till 7 p.m. in the evening.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS, "The state has distributed 27 lakh doses of vaccine in all districts for the mega drive. For the past few days we have been inoculating without any interruptions and we have received doses according to our requirement from the Central government."

    Advertisement
    The minister said that those with flu and other medical symptoms will not be allowed to take the jab on Sunday.

    The state health department said that 46 per cent of the eligible adults in the state have taken the first dose of vaccine while 12 per cent have taken both doses of the vaccine. The department is planning to fully inoculate the state's eligible population by the end of 2021 and an accelerated vaccination drive is being conducted.

    Minister Ma Subramanian said that the disease can be prevented only through vaccination and to develop antibodies in the population.

    Interestingly, the health department revealed that Nilgiris district, which can be considered as rural Tamil Nadu, has administered more vaccines to the eligible population than the state capital Chennai.

    While Chennai city has administered only a little more than half its population, Nilgiris has vaccinated 71 per cent of its eligible population. Greater Chennai Corporation has already arranged 1,600 vaccination camps for the mega vaccine drive on Sunday and is targeting 3.20 lakh beneficiaries. Eight camps each are set up in the 200 wards of the corporation.

    Source: IANS
    Advertisement
    << What can Your Cognitive Control Tell – Study

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women 

    Recommended Reading
    COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
    COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
    The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
    COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
    COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
    Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
    Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
    Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
    The breast milk of mothers who have received COVID-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of ......
    COVID-19 Vaccine: Where Do We Stand Now?
    COVID-19 Vaccine: Where Do We Stand Now?
    COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine ....
    Green Fungus
    Green Fungus
    COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine ....
    Post-COVID Syndrome
    Post-COVID Syndrome
    COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine ....
    Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
    Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
    COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine ....
    Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
    Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
    COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine ....

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close