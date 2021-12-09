COVID Vaccination Drive Commences in Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

The minister said that those with flu and other medical symptoms will not be allowed to take the jab on Sunday.The state health department said that 46 per cent of the eligible adults in the state have taken the first dose of vaccine while 12 per cent have taken both doses of the vaccine. The department is planning to fully inoculate the state's eligible population by the end of 2021 and an accelerated vaccination drive is being conducted.Minister Ma Subramanian said that the disease can be prevented only through vaccination and to develop antibodies in the population.Interestingly, the health department revealed that Nilgiris district, which can be considered as rural Tamil Nadu, has administered more vaccines to the eligible population than the state capital Chennai.While Chennai city has administered only a little more than half its population, Nilgiris has vaccinated 71 per cent of its eligible population. Greater Chennai Corporation has already arranged 1,600 vaccination camps for the mega vaccine drive on Sunday and is targeting 3.20 lakh beneficiaries. Eight camps each are set up in the 200 wards of the corporation.Source: IANS