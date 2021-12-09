  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    COVID-19: 16,000 Unreported Nursing Home Covid Deaths In US

    by Colleen Fleiss on September 12, 2021 at 2:19 PM

    COVID-19: 16,000 Unreported Nursing Home Covid Deaths In US
    In the United States, nearly 16,000 COVID-19 nursing home deaths were unreported during the early months of the pandemic, stated a report led by Harvard researcher Karen Shen has revealed.

    The report, published in the JAMA Network Open, found the missing numbers take up 14 per cent of all nursing home deaths in 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    By studying data across 20 states, the report found that 44 per cent of all Covid-19 cases and 40 per cent of deaths in nursing homes counted by states health departments were unaccounted for in the federal data.

    Advertisement
    "This may demonstrate a widespread inability of nursing homes to reliably collect data early in the pandemic or that pressures to report fewer cases and deaths were common to all facilities," the researchers wrote.
    Advertisement

    As of Sunday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in the country increased to 40,920,922, while the death toll stood at 659,691, according to the Johns Hopkins University's latest data.

    The two tallies are the highest in the world, making the US the worst hit country.

    Source: IANS
    Advertisement
    << COVID Vaccination Drive Commences in Tamil Nadu

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Nursing Home Care Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome 

    Recommended Reading
    Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
    Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
    Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
    Green Fungus
    Green Fungus
    Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. .....
    Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
    Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
    Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
    Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
    Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
    Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
    Nursing Home Care
    Nursing Home Care
    Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
    Post-COVID Syndrome
    Post-COVID Syndrome
    Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close