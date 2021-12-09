COVID-19: 16,000 Unreported Nursing Home Covid Deaths In US

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This may demonstrate a widespread inability of nursing homes to reliably collect data early in the pandemic or that pressures to report fewer cases and deaths were common to all facilities," the researchers wrote.As of Sunday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in the country increased to 40,920,922, while the death toll stood at 659,691, according to the Johns Hopkins University's latest data.The two tallies are the highest in the world, making the US the worst hit country.Source: IANS