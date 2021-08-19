Does Vitamin D Make Muscles Stronger?

Vitamin D supplementation does not have beneficial effects on muscle function, strength, or mass, according to an analysis of all available data from relevant randomized controlled clinical trials.



The analysis published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, included 54 trials involving 8,747 individuals. Overall, there were no benefits of vitamin D over placebo for improving muscle health.



On the contrary, vitamin D appeared to have harmful effects in terms of increased time spent performing, which is called as Timed Up and decreases maximum strength at knee flexion, and a tendency towards a reduced score of the Short Physical Performance Battery.



‘Vitamin D supplementation degrades muscle health instead of improving.’





We need to study further whether it may benefit muscles in those with severe vitamin D deficiency, however.







Source: Medindia These results show that care should be taken while recommending vitamin D supplementation to improve muscle strength and function in people with normal or only slightly impaired vitamin D status.We need to study further whether it may benefit muscles in those with severe vitamin D deficiency, however.Source: Medindia On the contrary, vitamin D appeared to have harmful effects in terms of increased time spent performing, which is called as Timed Up and decreases maximum strength at knee flexion, and a tendency towards a reduced score of the Short Physical Performance Battery.