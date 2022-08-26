About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Prediction

by Colleen Fleiss on August 26, 2022 at 12:13 AM
Font : A-A+

Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Prediction

Using artificial intelligence (AI), scientists have created an algorithm to improve the prediction of colorectal cancer recurrence. Study results are published in Gastroenterology.

Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy


Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.
Advertisement


Rish Pai, M.D., Ph.D., a pathologist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona and senior author, developed QuantCRC, a deep-learning segmentation algorithm, to identify different regions within tumors using nearly 6,500 digital slide images.

Fifteen parameters were recorded from each image of colorectal cancer and compared to the findings in the pathology report and health records. Then a prognostic model using QuantCRC was developed to predict recurrence-free survival.

Artificial Intelligence and Colon Cancer

The investigators used biospecimens of colorectal cancers from the Colon Cancer Family Registry participating locations in Australia, Canada and the U.S., including Mayo Clinic, to make up the internal training cohort. They validated the results with an external cohort of locations not participating in the Colon Cancer Family Registry in Canada and the U.S.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence


Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
Advertisement

"QuantCRC can identify different regions within the tumor and extract quantitative data from these regions," says Dr. Pai. "The algorithm converts an image into a set of numbers that is unique to that tumor. The large number of tumors that we analyzed allowed us to learn which features were most predictive of tumor behavior. We can now apply what we have learned to new colon cancers to predict how the tumor will behave."

It also can help identify those patients at high risk of recurrence that may benefit from more intensive treatment or follow-up.

Dr. Pai says he hopes this study will be of value to patients with colon cancer, pathologists who look at colon cancer specimens, and oncologists who treat colon cancer.

"For patients with colon cancer, the algorithm gives oncologists another tool to help guide therapy and follow-up," says Dr. Pai. The team of researchers from Australia, Canada and the U.S. concluded that QuantCRC provides a powerful addition to routine pathologic reporting of colorectal cancer. A prognostic model using QuantCRC could improve prediction of recurrence-free survival. As a next step in his research, Dr. Pai says he plans to use QuantCRC to better understand mechanisms of tumor recurrence and see if it can predict the response to certain treatments, like immunotherapy.

Source: Eurekalert
Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Stroke Diagnostics?

Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Stroke Diagnostics?


Artificial intelligence (AI) technology identifies when a patient is having a stroke caused by emergent large vessel occlusion (LVO).
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Birth Defects in Fetal Ultrasound Images

Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Birth Defects in Fetal Ultrasound Images


Artificial intelligence (AI) can detect cystic hygroma, a birth defect, prenatally during an ultrasound.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
View all
Recommended Reading
Colo-rectal cancer - ManagementColo-rectal cancer - Management
Colon PolypsColon Polyps
Colorectal CancerColorectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer ScreeningColorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening with ColonoscopyColorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium EnemaColorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Noscaphene (Noscapine) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Iron Intake Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Vent Forte (Theophylline) Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Find a Doctor
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Prediction Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests