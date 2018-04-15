medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Caffeine Used as a Catalyst to Create Biocompatible Gels

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 15, 2018 at 6:56 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has come up with a novel use for the chemical stimulant, Caffeine- catalysing the formation of polymer materials. The study was conducted by a team of researchers at MIT and Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Caffeine Used as a Catalyst to Create Biocompatible Gels
Caffeine Used as a Catalyst to Create Biocompatible Gels

Using caffeine as a catalyst, the researchers have devised a way to create gummy, biocompatible gels that could be used for drug delivery and other medical applications.

"Most synthetic approaches for synthesizing and cross-linking polymeric gels and other materials use catalysts or conditions that can damage sensitive substances such as biologic drugs. In contrast, here we used green chemistry and common food ingredients," says Robert Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT and one of the study's senior authors. "We believe these new materials could be useful in creating new medical devices and drug delivery systems."

In their paper, which appears the journal Biomaterials, the researchers demonstrated that they could load the gels with two antimalarial drugs, and they expect the material could also be used to carry other types of drugs. Drugs carried by this kind of material could be chewable or easier to swallow, the researchers say.

"It's really appealing for patient populations, especially children, who have difficulty with swallowing capsules and tablets," says Giovanni Traverso, a research affiliate at MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research and a gastroenterologist and biomedical engineer at Brigham and Women's Hospital, who is also a senior author of the paper.

Former MIT postdoc Angela DiCiccio, who is now at Verily Life Sciences, the life sciences division of Google X, is the lead author of the paper.

Caffeine surge

Making polymer gels usually requires metal catalysts, which could be hazardous if any of the catalyst remains in the material after the gel is formed. The MIT team wanted to come up with a new way to make gels using catalysts and starting materials that are based on food products and other materials that are safe to ingest.

"Our goal was to try to simplify the method of manufacturing and impart an improved safety profile from the beginning by using potentially safer catalysts," Traverso says.

Although caffeine has not been used for chemical synthesis before, it drew the researchers' attention because it is plant-derived and can act as a weak base, meaning that it gently removes protons from other molecules. It also has a similar structure to some other organic weak bases that have been used to catalyze the type of chemical reaction needed to form these gels -- the formation of ester bonds to create a polyester.

"Polyesters allow for the intentional design of ingestible materials made from bioderived resources," DiCiccio says. "However, there didn't exist any catalysts that were mild enough to enchain these molecules without causing unwanted reactions or requiring super high heat. Our new platform provides an elegant solution to this problem using inexpensive materials and broadly accessible chemistries."

The researchers decided to use caffeine to induce citric acid, another edible material produced by plants, to form a polymer network along with polyethylene glycol (PEG), a biocompatible polymer that has been used in drugs and consumer products such as toothpaste for many decades.

When mixed with citric acid and PEG, and slightly heated, caffeine opens up an oxygen-containing ring in the PEG, allowing it to react with citric acid to form chains that consist of alternating molecules of PEG and citric acid. If drug molecules are present in the mixture, they also become incorporated into the chains.

Mix and match

The researchers showed that they could load two malaria drugs, artesunate and piperaquine, into these polymers. They could also vary the chemical and mechanical properties of the gel by altering its composition. They created gels that contain either PEG or another polymer called polypropylene glycol, as well as some that combine those two polymers in different ratios. This allows them to control properties such as the material's strength, its surface structure, and the rate at which the drugs are released.

"Depending on what the application may be, or what drugs are being incorporated, you could mix and match to find an optimal mixture," Traverso says.

The gels can also be imprinted with patterns such as the microscale architecture found on the surface of lotus leaves, which allows them to repel water. Altering the surface traits of the material could help researchers control how quickly or slowly the gels move through the digestive tract.

The resulting gels contain a small amount of caffeine, roughly the same as that found in a cup of tea. In preliminary safety tests, the researchers found no harmful effects in four types of human cells, or in rats.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Long Use of Caffeine Aggravates Alzheimer's Disease

Long Use of Caffeine Aggravates Alzheimer's Disease

Caffeine used for a long-term creates an adverse effect by worsening the neuropsychiatric symptoms on patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Mushroom Coffee: The New Caffeine Fad

Mushroom Coffee: The New Caffeine Fad

Mushroom coffee is the new fad and has a plethora of medicinal values. Mushroom coffee has an anti-inflammatory property that helps regulate blood sugar levels and boost metabolism.

Japanese Man Invented Caffeine-Free Coffee Made from Garlic

Japanese Man Invented Caffeine-Free Coffee Made from Garlic

After saying 'Adios' to his professional career, the Japanese man spent lots of time in conducting researches for making coffee with garlic.

400mg of Caffeine may Boost Your Physical, Mental Performance

400mg of Caffeine may Boost Your Physical, Mental Performance

Good news caffeine lovers! Drinking four cups of coffee or eight cups of tea has no lasting damage on the body. It boosts both mental and physical performance.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Caffeine Overdose

Caffeine Overdose

Caffeine overdose usually occurs due to excessive consumption of caffeinated beverages. Excess caffeine intake affects heart and brain function.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Caffeine and Decaffeination Coffee Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Calcium Rich Foods Caffeine Overdose 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling chilly most of the time might be pointing to an underlying health condition, like anemia, ...

 Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...