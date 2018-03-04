medindia
Mushroom Coffee: The New Caffeine Fad

by Hannah Joy on  April 3, 2018 at 3:31 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Mushroom coffee is the new caffeine fad that everyone is talking about. The coffee is made from the edible fungi- mushrooms.
Mushroom Coffee: The New Caffeine Fad

Mushroom coffee is brewed with dried or powdered mushrooms, where the minerals, vitamins, and nutrients from the Mushroom are absorbed.

The mushrooms that are used to make the mushroom coffee are the ones that have medicinal value and not the regular mushrooms. Mushrooms such as:
  • Reishi mushroom - Keeps the skin healthy
  • Chaga mushroom - Provides the body with antioxidants
  • Cordyceps mushroom - Enhances performance
Mushrooms have several medicinal properties and are highly nutritious and extremely beneficial to health. They are low in carbohydrates, high in fat and instead loaded with fiber and proteins.

Following are some of the health benefits of mushroom coffee: It's not the first time that mushrooms have been to a beverage. Mushroom powder has been added to milkshakes, juices, and teas to enhance their nutritional value.

Adding mushroom powder to our daily morning drink seems to be a good idea. However, there is no scientific evidence available about the benefits mushroom coffee has on the body.



Source: Medindia

