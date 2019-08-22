medindia

Brown Fat may Help Protect against Diabetes and Obesity

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 22, 2019 at 3:44 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Brown fat is a heat organ that uses sugar, fat, and branched-chain amino acids from the blood to generate heat in the body. Hence, BCAA is beneficial for healthy people with active brown fat but can be dangerous for the elderly, obese, and diabetics.
Brown Fat may Help Protect against Diabetes and Obesity
Brown Fat may Help Protect against Diabetes and Obesity

Rutgers and other scientists have discovered how brown fat, also known as brown adipose tissue, may help protect against obesity and diabetes. Their study in the journal Natureadds to our knowledge about the role of brown fat in human health and could lead to new medications for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Show Full Article


Brown fat is considered a heat organ. People have a few grams of it in areas including the neck, collarbone, kidneys and spinal cord. When activated by cool temperatures, brown fat uses sugar and fat from the blood to generate heat in the body.

The study found that brown fat could also help the body filter and remove branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) from the blood. BCAAs (leucine, isoleucine and valine) are found in foods like eggs, meat, fish, chicken and milk, but also in supplements used by some athletes and people who want to build muscle mass.

In normal concentrations in the blood, these amino acids are essential for good health. In excessive amounts, they're linked to diabetes and obesity. The researchers found that people with little or no brown fat have reduced ability to clear BCAAs from their blood, and that may lead to the development of obesity and diabetes.

The study also solved a 20-plus year mystery about brown fat: how BCAAs enter the mitochondria that generate energy and heat in cells. The scientists discovered that a novel protein (called SLC25A44) controls the rate at which brown fat clears the amino acids from the blood and uses them to produce energy and heat.

"Our study explains the paradox that BCAA supplements can potentially benefit those with active brown fat, such as healthy people, but can be detrimental to others, including the elderly, obese and people with diabetes," said co-author Labros S. Sidossis, a Distinguished Professor who chairs the Department of Kinesiology and Health in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. He is also a professor in the Department of Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.

Researchers next need to determine whether uptake of BCAAs by brown fat can be controlled by environmental factors - such as exposure to mildly cold temperatures (65 degrees Fahrenheit) or consumption of spicy foods - or by drugs. This could improve blood sugar levels that are linked to diabetes and obesity, Sidossis said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Brown Fat to Fight Flab

Around 50 grams of white fat stores 300 kilocalories. In contrast the same amount of brown fat burns 300 kilocalories a day. Such is the magic of this good fat.

FDA Approved Drug Found To Increase Brown Fat and Lower Weight Gain

An FDA approved drug has been found to increase brown fat, boosting metabolism and lowering weight gain, providing a potential treatment for obesity.

Inflammation Halts Brown Fat Cells to Burn Fat

he inflammation factor TNFalpha suppresses the cGMP signal path and thus prevents white fat cells from being turned into brown fat cells.

Impaired Brain Switch May Cause Obesity: Study Reveals

The imbalance in the balance between energy intake and energy expenditure due to feeding that controls browning of fat, may lead to obesity.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Diabetic Retinopathy Cholesterol Obesity Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Bulimia Nervosa Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices 

What's New on Medindia

Repeated Semen Exposure Increases Host Resistance to HIV Infection

New Procedure Helps Treat Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorder

Home Remedies For Flatulence
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive