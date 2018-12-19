medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

British Doctors Skeptical That Artificial Intelligence Could Replace Them

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 19, 2018 at 9:22 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Although AI makes a major disruption in healthcare sector, majority (80%) of doctors in the UK are still skeptical of the AI technology replacing them, stated new survey.
British Doctors Skeptical That Artificial Intelligence Could Replace Them
British Doctors Skeptical That Artificial Intelligence Could Replace Them

"General practitioners believed that artificial intelligence could never replace them on empathy -- yet this is a skill that does not require special medical expertise," said Charlotte Blease, postdoctoral research student at Harvard Univerity's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre (BIDMC) in Boston.

"Our findings raise important questions about how current and future physicians integrate and harness the power of artificial intelligence, which could ultimately improve the delivery of care to patients," she added.

For the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, the team asked physicians about the likelihood that future technology would be able to fully replace the average GP in performing diagnostics; prognostics; evaluating when to refer patients to specialists; formulating personalised treatment plans for patients; providing empathic care; and updating patient documentation such as medical records.

Eighty per cent believed it was likely or very likely that future technology would be able to fully undertake duties related to patient documentation, such as updating medical records.

"The results suggest a disconnection between the views of experts in medical AI and practicing physicians: the overwhelming majority of general practitioners were unconvinced about the potential for technology to replace them especially when it comes to empathetic patient care," Blease noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Artificial Intelligence-Based System May Now Help Filter Cancer Cells

Manual differentiation between cancer cells can now be helped by an Artificial Intelligence-Based System.

Novel Artificial Intelligence Helps in Dressing Up

A novel artificial intelligence has been developed that can assist humans in the daily task of putting on clothes.

Artificial Intelligence Helps Victims of Abuse to Disclose Traumatic Testimony

Artificial intelligence could be valuable tool to help young victims disclose traumatic testimony, said study.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare 

What's New on Medindia

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Brow Lift Cosmetic Surgery

Your Guide to a Good Gut
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive