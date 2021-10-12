About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Brain Signals Open New Ways to OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder) Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on December 10, 2021 at 2:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Brain Signals Open New Ways to OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder) Treatment

Brain signals associated with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) symptoms have been identified by a study at Brown University, thereby opening new ways for adaptive treatment, as published in the journal Nature Medicine.

OCD is characterized by a set of potentially life-long, debilitating, and distressing recurring thoughts and actions. It affects nearly 2% of the world's population with 20% to 40% not responding to traditional drug or behavioral treatments.

Advertisement


One of the emerging therapies to manage OCD symptoms is deep brain stimulation (DBS) that involves the precise placement of small electrodes and delivery of mild electrical pulses in the brain.

Adaptive DBS Therapy

As adjusting moment-to-moment changes in OCD symptoms is a limitation for DBS, the study team recorded the electrical signals in the human brain for the first time to formulate adaptive DBS. "A DBS system that can adjust stimulation intensity in response to symptoms may provide more relief and fewer side effects for patients. But in order to enable that technology, we must first identify the biomarkers in the brain associated with OCD symptoms, and that is what we are working to do in this study," says David Borton, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at Brown University, a biomedical engineer at the US Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology and a senior author of the new research.
Advertisement

The novel technique is thereby demonstrated as a promising way to validate potential biomarkers of OCD.

"In addition to advancing DBS therapy for cases of severe and treatment resistant OCD, this study has the potential for improving our understanding of the underlying neurocircuitry of the disorder. This deepened understanding may allow us to identify new anatomic targets for treatment that may be amenable to novel interventions that are less invasive than DBS," says Dr. Wayne Goodman from Baylor College of Medicine.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Genetic Mutations That Lead To Brain Aneurysms

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
E-cigarettes Use Linked to Erectile Dysfunction
E-cigarettes Use Linked to Erectile Dysfunction
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Tourette Syndrome Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) may Hold Varied Genetic Mutations
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) may Hold Varied Genetic Mutations
Distinct patterns of genetic mutations are linked with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in ......
Impact of Genomics on OCD (obsessive-compulsive Disorder)
Impact of Genomics on OCD (obsessive-compulsive Disorder)
New findings on the genomics impacts risk for OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) may help ......
Provoking Obsessive Thoughts Leads to Brain Changes in Man With Obsessive-compulsive Disorder
Provoking Obsessive Thoughts Leads to Brain Changes in Man With Obsessive-compulsive Disorder
In obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), thoughts that lead to compulsive behavior correspond with .....
Food Odors Contribute for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in Obese Children
Food Odors Contribute for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in Obese Children
CDC reported that nearly 12.7 million children are obese and have higher risk to develop high blood ...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is an anxiety disorder characterized by anxious unwanted thought...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close