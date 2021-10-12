Brain Signals Open New Ways to OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder) Treatment

Advertisement

As adjusting moment-to-moment changes in OCD symptoms is a limitation for DBS, the study team recorded the electrical signals in the human brain for the first time tosays David Borton, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at Brown University, a biomedical engineer at the US Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology and a senior author of the new research.The novel technique is thereby demonstrated as asays Dr. Wayne Goodman from Baylor College of Medicine.Source: Medindia