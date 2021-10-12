About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Link Between Preterm Birth Risk and Pre-eclampsia

by Dr Jayashree on December 10, 2021 at 8:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Link Between Preterm Birth Risk and Pre-eclampsia

Women who gave birth to a premature baby after developing pre-eclampsia were 17 times more likely to experience another preterm birth if pre-eclampsia emerged again, has found new Curtin University research.

About 27,000 babies are born prematurely - or before 37 weeks of pregnancy each year, with preterm birth being the leading cause of death and morbidity in children up to five years of age.

Advertisement


Whereas preeclampsia is a serious condition that can occur after 20 weeks of pregnancy usually characterized by high blood pressure, protein in the urine, and severe swelling.

The new study published in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology examined more than 125,000 women who experienced two consecutive singleton births in Western Australia from 1998 to 2015.
Advertisement

"When both pregnancies were complicated by pre-eclampsia, the risk of a subsequent preterm birth increased 10-fold after an initial term birth and 17-fold when the first birth was preterm, compared to women who had an uncomplicated first pregnancy," said Lead author and Ph.D. candidate Jennifer Dunne.

The first birth at full term was considered a reduced risk for preterm delivery in the next pregnancy till now. However, there is emerging evidence that a complicated first pregnancy, regardless of whether the baby was delivered early or at full term, increases the subsequent risk of a baby being born prematurely.

The main pregnancy complications examined included pre-eclampsia, placental abruption (the detachment from the wall of the womb), small-for-gestational-age, and perinatal death (stillbirth or neonatal death in the first 28 days).

Having any of these complications in the first pregnancy puts a woman at an increased risk of preterm birth in their next pregnancy, regardless of whether that first birth ended at full term or preterm.

Likewise, a woman whose first pregnancy ended in a preterm delivery was at an increased risk for each pregnancy complication in the second pregnancy.

The findings of this study will help clinicians to better identify women who are at an increased risk of either preterm birth or complications in their subsequent pregnancies.

Further research is now needed to reveal the specific pathways that explain these strong links between pregnancy complications and preterm births, whether they be genetic, pathological, and behavioral, or other recurrent issues.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Brain Signals Open New Ways to OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Dis...
Drug Given for Breast Cancer Increases Uterine Cancer Risk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Eclampsia Pre Eclampsia Pregnancy and Complications HELLP Syndrome Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery 

Recommended Reading
Multiple Pregnancy
Multiple Pregnancy
Multiple Pregnancy or multiple births refers to the condition where a woman delivers twins or ......
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the ...
World Prematurity Day 2021 – Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 – Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day observed on 17 November is a worldwide event that raises awareness about ......
Is COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Safe?
There is no evidence of a direct effect of COVID-19 vaccination on pregnancy and miscarriages, ......
Eclampsia
Eclampsia
Eclampsia is convulsions during pregnancy that are not related to a pre-existing brain condition....
HELLP Syndrome
HELLP Syndrome
HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious complication that affects pregnant women. If detected on time, ...
Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery
Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery
Understanding the link between stress and preterm delivery and the techniques to manage maternal str...
Pre Eclampsia
Pre Eclampsia
In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy....
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies loo...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close