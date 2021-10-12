Genetic Mutations That Lead To Brain Aneurysms

Early genetic mutations responsible for regulating the blood vessels' formation in the brain may also give rise to potentially deadly aneurysms in adults as per a study at the Yale School of Medicine, published in the Nature Medicine.
A saccular brain aneurysm is one of the deadly aneurysms that affect nearly 3% of the human population. It can also lead to subarachnoid hemorrhage (the deadliest type of brain hemorrhage).
Genetic Insights into Aneurysm
On further analyzing over 300 genomes of the patients with intracranial aneurysms, it was revealed that there was a significant increase of PPIL4 mutations among these people when compared to the general population.
The study thereby offers a new window to look into the disease that is through developmental defects in the gene.
"Studies like ours not only provide a genetic and mechanistic window into disease pathogenesis but present a remarkable potential for new pathways in IA screening, early diagnosis, and treatment," says Ketu Mishra-Gorur, a research scientist at the Yale School of Medicine.
