Genetic Mutations That Lead To Brain Aneurysms

Advertisement

Hence, it is vital to identify the genes that trigger anin adults. The study team found that a specific gene —in the developing vertebrate brain.On further analyzing over 300 genomes of the patients with intracranial aneurysms, it was revealed that there was a significant increase of PPIL4 mutations among these people when compared to the general population.The study thereby offers a new window to look into the disease that is through developmental defects in the gene.says Ketu Mishra-Gorur, a research scientist at the Yale School of Medicine.Source: Medindia