Genomics and OCD (obsessive-compulsive Disorder)

Impact of genomics on OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) may open a new door of management as per a study at The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.
The study states that both rare and commonly observed differences in the DNA letters strung along a person's chromosomes can explain about a third of the risk for being diagnosed with OCD.
Impact of Genomics
The present study compared the genomic data (SNPs - single nucleotide polymorphisms, the minor DNA spelling differences) of 2,090 Swedish-born OCD individuals with 4,567 controls.
It was found that nearly 29% of the OCD risk was attributed to differences in SNPs between patients and control subjects and ~ 90% of these differences are commonly observed throughout the general population.
In addition, it was also found that about 10% of the risk could be linked to rare genomic differences - a novel finding.
The study thereby supports the idea that OCD risk may, in part, be driven by randomly occurring changes to the entire genome (rather than a few naturally selected "hot spots").
