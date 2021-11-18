Genomics and OCD (obsessive-compulsive Disorder)

Advertisement

OCD is characterized by a set of potentially life-long, debilitating, and distressing recurring thoughts and actions. It affects 2% of Americans. Previous data have found thatbetween individuals in a population mayThe present study compared the genomic data (SNPs - single nucleotide polymorphisms, the minor DNA spelling differences) of 2,090 Swedish-born OCD individuals with 4,567 controls.It was found that nearlyand ~ 90% of these differences are commonly observed throughout the general population.In addition, it was also found that about 10% of the risk could be linked to rare genomic differences - a novel finding.The study thereby supports the idea that(rather than a few naturally selected "hot spots").Source: Medindia