medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

BMI Screening Alone May Fail to Identify Preschoolers with Excess Stomach Fat

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 26, 2018 at 1:15 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Measuring the body mass index (BMI) of younger children may often fail to identify those with excess stomach fat, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatric Research.
BMI Screening Alone May Fail to Identify Preschoolers with Excess Stomach Fat
BMI Screening Alone May Fail to Identify Preschoolers with Excess Stomach Fat

When assessing whether preschoolers are overweight, health professionals should use other measures such as the waist-to-height ratio in addition to the Body Mass Index (BMI).

A study shows that this is because measuring the BMI of younger children often fails to identify those with excess stomach fat and possible associated health problems.

Lead author Annelie Lindholm of Halmstad University and the Research and Development Center Spenshult in Sweden says that adequate screening is important, given that people with excess stomach fat are known to have a greater risk of developing metabolic syndrome and subsequent heart problems - even from a very young age onwards.

The number of overweight or obese children worldwide has increased significantly in past decades. According to a recent study, one in every ten children already suffers from metabolic syndrome, which has been traditionally only been found in adults. Metabolic syndrome is linked to being overweight (especially around the stomach area, which is referred to as abdominal adiposity), hypertension, being insulin resistant or glucose intolerant.

Overall, being overweight increases a person's chances of developing cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Worryingly, these risk factors are increasingly found in preschool children. There is, therefore, a need to identify at risk children so that they can make potentially life-saving lifestyle changes early on.

BMI is a screening tool that combines a person's weight and height. It has been criticized for not adequately screening people at risk of developing cardiometabolic disease and for not distinguishing between fat mass and fat-free mass, or specific parts of the body where fat is located. Because abdominal adiposity is a common indication that someone might, in future, develop cardiovascular disease, measurements like the waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) have been developed. This screening method incorporates a person's waist circumference together with his or her height.

In this study, Lindholm and her colleagues compared whether BMI or WHtR was better able to identify preschool children who had increased waist circumference in relation to their height.

For this purpose, the researchers analyzed data from 1540 five-year old children who were part of the Swedish Halland Health and Growth Study. Their body measurements were taken at regular intervals, and factors that could influence their health and growth were noted as part of the initial study.

The researchers found that the BMI viewed 55 percent of five-year olds who had a higher than normal waist-to-height ratio, and therefore carried more fat around their stomachs than children with normal WHtR, as being of normal weight.

"The BMI missed every second child who had a waist to height measurement greater than 0.5 by the age of five years old," says Lindholm. "Therefore, if only the BMI is used as a screening method, children who might need further investigation for cardiometabolic risk factors could be missed despite having an elevated waist-to-height ratio."

Lindholm explains that the measurements and calculations needed for WHtR are easily made and reproduced as well as being cost effective. "But since WHtR is not routinely used for screening children today, more research is needed specifically focusing on this age group before these findings can be implemented," she says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Body Mass Index is Affected by Where You Eat Your Breakfast

Body Mass Index is Affected by Where You Eat Your Breakfast

Body mass index (BMI) is the measurement of body fat based on body weight and height. Body mass index (BMI) in kids increases if they eat their breakfast out or if they skip breakfast, states study.

Healthy Body Mass Index Does Less Damage to the Brain

Healthy Body Mass Index Does Less Damage to the Brain

Inflammation particularly in the brain can negatively impact brain function and cognition and a higher BMI can cause inflammation.

Body Mass Index can Help Identify Infants Who are at Risk of Childhood Obesity

Body Mass Index can Help Identify Infants Who are at Risk of Childhood Obesity

Pediatricians can now identify infants who are at higher risk of early-childhood obesity, before obesity develops, using a simple measurement of BMI.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Ideal Body Weight

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity  Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity  Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

More News on:

Cholesterol Bulimia Nervosa BMI Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Ideal Body Weight Body Mass Index Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Exercise To Gain Weight Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity  Vigorous Physical Activity 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa oleifera has all the essential amino acids, omega oils, vital minerals and vitamins ...

 Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive