About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Blood Pressure Monitoring at Home: are Basic Cuffs Good?

by Colleen Fleiss on August 15, 2022 at 10:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Blood Pressure Monitoring at Home: are Basic Cuffs Good?

Home-use blood pressure cuffs led to better management of hypertension (high blood pressure).

Basic devices simply display blood pressure, while higher-end models connect via Bluetooth to smartphone apps that can provide data visualization, reminders and other features.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure


Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
Advertisement


The paper is published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

"We think this study is important because it provides practical real-world answers for doctors and patients," said corresponding author Mark J. Pletcher, MD, MPH, a UCSF professor of epidemiology and biostatistics.
Quiz on Hypertension

Quiz on Hypertension


It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the quiz.
Advertisement

Left unchecked, hypertension can lead to heart attack and stroke, but fewer than half of patients with the condition have it under control. Studies show that uncontrolled blood pressure contributes to half a million deaths annually in the United States. Yet when patients look online to purchase a monitoring device, they can be overwhelmed by options: Hundreds of devices, ranging in price from approximately $25 to $100, are available online or in stores.

Get the Most Out of Home Blood Pressure Monitoring

In the new study, researchers compared the effectiveness of the two device types in lowering blood pressure when used by patients from more than 20 medical centers around the country.

Researchers randomly mailed either a basic device or a popular Bluetooth-enabled device to more than 2,000 patients with high blood pressure, of whom approximately one-third identified as Black or Hispanic. To replicate real-world circumstances, the researchers did not seek to influence how doctors managed patients or how patients used the devices.

"There have been a lot of studies suggesting that with home monitoring, the more support and handholding you give, the better results you get for blood pressure control. But most of these programs are really hard and expensive to implement," Pletcher said. "We thought commercially available technology might help by providing patients with reminders to check their blood pressure, and the ability to visualize and understand the data."

After six months, patients who received the basic cuff had lowered their blood pressure by 10.6 mmHg, and those who received the smartphone app had lowered their blood pressure by 10.8 mmHg, according to blood pressure measurements taken at doctors' visits and recorded in electronic health records.

There was no statistically significant difference in the improvements patients saw or in their satisfaction with the devices.

The racial and ethnic diversity of the study is important because uneven management of hypertension plays a significant role in the disproportionate effect cardiovascular disease has on Black communities. In patients across self-reported race and ethnicities, the study found that the newer technology did not outperform basic cuffs.

The findings allow doctors to confidently advise their patients to purchase and use whichever blood pressuring monitoring device they like best, the authors report. Patients who prefer to save money or avoid the hassle of connecting a device will not limit their potential health benefits.

"There's a cost issue with the Bluetooth devices, and the time and effort involved in connecting them to a smartphone is really not trivial. As it turns out, there doesn't appear to be any benefit to any of that," Pletcher said. "What seems to matter is engagement and support from health care providers."

The research team is continuing to explore whether technology can help doctors engage patients to control their hypertension. One area of particular focus is a smartwatch-style monitor that continuously tracks blood pressure with no action required of the wearer.

Source: Eurekalert
Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator


Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
Advertisement

Hypertension - Foods to be Avoided

Hypertension - Foods to be Avoided


What is hypertension? Lifestyle changes are important for reducing high blood pressure. There are certain foods that must be avoided during high blood pressure.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your HealthBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Diet and High Blood PressureDiet and High Blood Pressure
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risksHeart Attack- Lifestyle risks
High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure
Low Blood PressureLow Blood Pressure
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
ThalassemiaThalassemia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Post-Nasal Drip Blood Donation - Recipients Blood - Sugar Chart Hearing Loss Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Indian Medical Journals Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close