Intranasal COVID Vaccine by Bharat Biotech Proves Safe in Clinical Trials

by Colleen Fleiss on August 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM
Intranasal COVID Vaccine by Bharat Biotech Proves Safe in Clinical Trials

Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 proves to be safe, effective, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials.

The Hyderabad-based company completed clinical development for phase III trials and booster doses for BBV154 (intranasal vaccine).

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
"On this Independence Day, we are proud to announce successful completion of clinical trials for BBV154 intranasal vaccine. We stay committed and focused on innovation and product development; this is yet another achievement for the multidisciplinary teams at Bharat Biotech," said Suchitra K. Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

"If approved, this intranasal vaccine will make it easier to deploy in mass immunization campaigns with an easy to administer formulation and delivery device. Vectored vaccines also enable faster development of targeted vaccines in response to emerging variants of concern," she said.

COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccine

Two separate and simultaneous clinical trials were conducted to evaluate BBV154 as a primary dose (two-dose) schedule; and a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered COVID vaccines in India. Data from both Phase III human clinical trials have been submitted for approval to national regulatory authorities, the company said.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
BBV154 (intranasal vaccine) is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated earlier in phase I and II clinical trials with successful results.

Primary dose schedule phase III trials were conducted for safety, and immunogenicity in about 3,100 subjects, and compared with Covaxin. The trials were conducted in 14 trial sites across India.

Heterologous booster dose studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in about 875 subjects, where a booster dose (3rd dose) of BBV154 intranasal vaccine was administered to study participants who were previously vaccinated with licensed COVID vaccines. The trials were conducted in nine trial sites across India.

Being an intranasal vaccine, BBV154 may produce local antibodies in the upper respiratory tract which may provide the potential to reduce infection and transmission. Further studies are being planned, the vaccine-maker said.

BBV154 has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery. In addition, the nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries.

The intranasal was developed in partnership with Washington University St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored constructs and evaluated them in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation, and delivery device development, including human clinical trials, were conducted by Bharat Biotech. The Government of India partly funded product development and clinical trials through the Department of Biotechnology's, COVID Suraksha program.

Source: IANS
