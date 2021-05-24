Black Fungus Declared Notifiable Disease in Tamil Nadu

is a fungal infection in which sinuses or lungs are affected after fungal spores in the air are inhaled. Though the infection is present even before COVID-19 infection, now there is significant increase in cases of 'Covid-19-associated mucormycosis (CAM)' resulting in panic among public.
This is due to broadly two reasons: in Covid-19 patients who have severe diabetes, the risk of fungal infection is high; and due to the indiscriminate use of steroids in the treatment for Covid-19.
Already the Health Ministry has made the infection notifiable under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 With several parts of the country reporting a surge in the supplementary fungal infection mucormycosis in Covid-19 patients.
Considering the nature of infection, Tamil Nadu has declared this as a notifiable disease to make mandatory for all hospitals to report all cases of Mucormycosis to the director of public health.
Source: Medindia