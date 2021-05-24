Black Fungus Declared Notifiable Disease in Tamil Nadu

Nine people including seven diabetic patients are found to have Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) in Tamil Nadu, following this the state is incorporating a 10-member Mucormycosis committee comprising deans, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) and doctors from various departments, including ENT, diabetology, microbiology and medicine.



Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said, "Nine people have Mucormycosis in the state. Of the nine, seven patients are diabetic while the remaining two patients do not have diabetics. Some have infections in their eyes and treatment has been started for all them. There is no death reported till now".

‘It is mandatory to report all cases of Mucormycosis to the government.’





Already the Health Ministry has made the infection notifiable under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 With several parts of the country reporting a surge in the supplementary fungal infection mucormycosis in Covid-19 patients.



Considering the nature of infection, Tamil Nadu has declared this as a notifiable disease to make mandatory for all hospitals to report all cases of Mucormycosis to the director of public health.







