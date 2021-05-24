New COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination drives are winding up in most countries, but Concerning the seasonal menace of Covid-19 variants some countries are trying to deliver booster shots later this year.



Recently the UK launches new Cov-Boost trial by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust to assess the effect of a third booster dose of different Covid-19 vaccines on patients' immune responses.

‘Booster vaccine is seen as a possible way of beating any new Covid-19 variant.’





A third booster vaccine dose will be administered after a minimum of 10 to 12 weeks from a second dose and observe for any side effects by analysing the blood samples at days 28, 84, 308 and 365.



Expecting the review of initial trial data by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in September to decide on a booster programme in the country this year.



This world's first booster vaccine clinical trial will give the perception about the effectiveness of a booster vaccine dose in protecting against the Covid-19 virus.







Professor Saul Faust, director of the National Institute for Health Research Southampton clinical research facility and the trial's lead investigator, said the "hope of a booster is that we raise the antibody level enough to be able to cover existing and variant strains of coronavirus".