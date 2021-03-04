Single-dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Stimulates Immunity in COVID-19 Survivors

‘The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 may not be needed for individuals who have successfully recovered from a prior coronavirus infection.’

"It appears that a single booster dose given to previously infected individuals offers the same benefit as two doses given to people without prior infection." Sobhani and Cheng, along with Jonathan Braun, MD, PhD, professor of Medicine at the F. Widjaja Foundation Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai, co-senior-authored this study.For their research, the investigators administered surveys to 1,090 healthcare workers in the Cedars-Sinai Health System who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The surveys asked the workers about prior coronavirus infections and any symptoms they might have experienced after being vaccinated.The healthcare workers also took antibody tests to gauge the response of their immune systems to the vaccinations. Antibody levels were measured at three points in time: before or up to three days after the first dose, within seven to 21 days after the first dose, and within seven to 21 days after the second dose.Based on the surveys, the research team identified 35 individuals with prior coronavirus infections who had received a single vaccine dose and 228 individuals without prior infection who had received both vaccine doses. Based on the antibody tests, the team found that levels and responses of coronavirus-specific antibodies were similar in both of these groups.Post-vaccine symptoms were more prominent for those with prior infection after the first dose, but symptomatology was similar between the two groups after the second dose.The investigators said their study had limitations and that more research will be needed to confidently guide vaccine policy.They noted that they measured antibody levels only up to 21 days following each vaccine dose and that longer-term follow-up likely would provide additionally informative data, especially regarding the duration of the immunity acquired from receiving a single versus double dose of the vaccine.They also noted that even larger cohort samples will be needed to examine differences across demographic and clinical subgroups that are known to exhibit variation in antibody response following vaccination. More studies also are needed to determine if the results seen after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine might also apply to other SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, they added.Source: Eurekalert