by Colleen Fleiss on  April 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • COVID-19 survivors developed an antibody response after a single dose of Pfizer vaccine
  • The vaccine is usually administered in two doses, 21 days apart to provide full protection
  • Health officials say this could help speed up the vaccination process

Single-dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Stimulates Immunity in COVID-19 Survivors
A single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 survivors was found to generate an immunologic response similar to that of individuals receiving the two-dose recommended sequence, according to a Cedars-Sinai study published today by the journal Nature Medicine.

"Our findings extend those from smaller studies reported elsewhere and support a potential strategy of providing a single dose of vaccine to persons with a confirmed prior history of coronavirus infection, along with two doses for people not previously infected," said Susan Cheng, MD, MPH, MMSc, associate professor of Cardiology and director of Public Health Research at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. "This approach could maximize the reach of a limited vaccine supply, allowing potentially millions more people to be vaccinated in the U.S. alone."

The vaccine that was studied, produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, normally is administered in two doses, 21 days apart, to provide nearly full protection against the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2.


"It appears that a single booster dose given to previously infected individuals offers the same benefit as two doses given to people without prior infection." Sobhani and Cheng, along with Jonathan Braun, MD, PhD, professor of Medicine at the F. Widjaja Foundation Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai, co-senior-authored this study.

For their research, the investigators administered surveys to 1,090 healthcare workers in the Cedars-Sinai Health System who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The surveys asked the workers about prior coronavirus infections and any symptoms they might have experienced after being vaccinated.

The healthcare workers also took antibody tests to gauge the response of their immune systems to the vaccinations. Antibody levels were measured at three points in time: before or up to three days after the first dose, within seven to 21 days after the first dose, and within seven to 21 days after the second dose.

Based on the surveys, the research team identified 35 individuals with prior coronavirus infections who had received a single vaccine dose and 228 individuals without prior infection who had received both vaccine doses. Based on the antibody tests, the team found that levels and responses of coronavirus-specific antibodies were similar in both of these groups.

Post-vaccine symptoms were more prominent for those with prior infection after the first dose, but symptomatology was similar between the two groups after the second dose.

The investigators said their study had limitations and that more research will be needed to confidently guide vaccine policy.

They noted that they measured antibody levels only up to 21 days following each vaccine dose and that longer-term follow-up likely would provide additionally informative data, especially regarding the duration of the immunity acquired from receiving a single versus double dose of the vaccine.

They also noted that even larger cohort samples will be needed to examine differences across demographic and clinical subgroups that are known to exhibit variation in antibody response following vaccination. More studies also are needed to determine if the results seen after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine might also apply to other SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, they added.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna Effective in Real World
In real world conditions, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing infections.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccines Show Limitations on Viral Vectors
Limited viral vector capacities are faced by AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) latest wave of COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
Grocery Stores and Pharmacies to Rollout COVID-19 Vaccines
Pharmacies and Grocery Stores in the U.S. prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to people.
READ MORE
Blood Group Diet
What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.
READ MORE
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

ImmunisationMyasthenia GravisBlood Group DietVaccination for ChildrenBoils - Treatment by DrugsTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake