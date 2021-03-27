by Karishma Abhishek on  March 27, 2021 at 9:28 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Vaccines Show Limitations on Viral Vectors
Limited viral vector capacities are faced by the AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) latest wave of COVID-19 vaccines as per GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The vaccines manufactured by the AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) are recombinant vector vaccines that differ in their molecule type from the first wave of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Since the recombinant vector vaccines use an attenuated virus as a vector to introduce microbial DNA to cells of the body (DNA delivery), they will be forced to compete for the world's limited virus production capacity with gene therapies and gene-modified cell therapies, both of which also use viral vectors.


"Even before the approval of recombinant vector vaccines, the pharma industry was struggling to manufacture a sufficient viral vector to meet the needs of the handful of marketed gene therapies and a growing number of clinical trials. Manufacturing these viruses is a relatively lengthy manufacturing process that is burdensome in terms of equipment and staffing", says Fiona Barry, Associate Editor, PharmSource at GlobalData.

The present market in the EU, Japan, the US, or the UK consists of 14 approved gene therapies and recombinant vector vaccines. Almost 3,000 gene therapy or recombinant vector vaccine pipeline products are in active development (between the Discovery and Pre-Registration stages) currently.

Gene therapies occupy a majority of the share, and fewer than 500 are recombinant vector vaccines. The capacity crunch is also noted to be further impacted upon by the clinical trials for these therapies. The shortage is addressed by the biopharma industry through expanding facilities and improving processes.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Pfizer Starts Phase 1 Trial of Oral Pill to Treat COVID-19
Pfizer Inc has started early stage study of a new oral antiviral drug for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
READ MORE
Is COVID-19 Vaccine Safe in Kidney Transplant Recipients?
Current guidance from multiple professional organizations recommend vaccination for all eligible organ transplant recipients. But more studies are needed to characterize the safety, immunogenicity, and ultimately, efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake