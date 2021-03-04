by Colleen Fleiss on  April 3, 2021 at 12:55 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Low dose aspirin/baby aspirin lowers risk of colorectal cancer death
  • Baby aspirin inhibits platelet activation and lowers rate of metastasis
  • Colorectal cancer causes approximately 53,000 deaths last year

Low-dose Aspirin Linked to Lower Colorectal Cancer Death Risk
Regular use of baby aspirin (contains 81 milligrams of aspirin) prior to colorectal cancer (CRC) diagnosis reduces the risk of death from the disease, revealed a study led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer researchers. Long-term use of aspirin limits the spread of cancerous tumors pre-diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

While previous research has offered consistent evidence that low-dose aspirin use reduces colorectal cancer risk, key findings from the study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the National Cancer Institute, revealed that the use of baby aspirin prior to the diagnosis of non-metastatic CRC was associated with a lower rate of metastasis, or tumor spread.

Starting aspirin after a colorectal cancer diagnosis was not associated with as strong a benefit as pre-diagnosis use. The researchers similarly found that the use of non-aspirin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen and naproxen, failed to confer those benefits.


"More evidence is needed, but this association between baby aspirin and lower death rates is highly significant," said epidemiologist and lead study author Jane C. Figueiredo, PhD. "These findings may provide an inexpensive lifestyle option to people seeking to prevent colorectal cancer, or to improve their prognoses if they are diagnosed."

The American Cancer Society estimates that about 104,600 cases of colon cancer and 43,300 cases of rectal cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. Treatment usually involves surgery to remove the cancer, and possibly radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

How Aspirin Works

Researchers believe that differences in the way the aspirin and non-aspirin NSAIDs work affect the medications' differing colorectal cancer survival outcomes.

Low-dose aspirin use irreversibly prevents blood cells called platelets from activating and producing the enzyme thromboxane A2, which allows them to clump together. Tumor cells can attach to these clumps of platelets and spread throughout the body.

"Aspirin inhibits platelet activation, which also could inhibit metastases," said Figueiredo, the director of Community and Population Health Research and an associate professor of Medicine at the Samuel Oschin Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

Aspirin blocks platelet activation for the life cycle of the platelet. While non-aspirin NSAIDs also inhibit platelet activation, they do not do so permanently, and this could be why a strong association between their use and reduced rates of metastatic disease was not found.

Randomized clinical trials have provided some evidence that non-aspirin NSAIDs may inhibit colorectal cancer tumor formation. However, their association with colorectal cancer-specific mortality has been investigated in only a handful of studies, and the findings have been conflicting.

"Previous studies have not really separated aspirin use from use of non-aspirin NSAIDS," said Figueiredo. "We sought to understand the relationship between aspirin and non-aspirin NSAIDS and mortality in colorectal cancer patients."

Study Details

The observational study conducted by Figueiredo and colleagues included data from more than 2,500 men and women enrolled in the American Cancer Society Cancer Prevention Study-II nutrition cohort. All shared information about their aspirin and non-aspirin NSAID use and all eventually were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Researchers tracked participants' outcomes from their time of enrollment in 1992 or 1993 through December 2016. While the study did show that participants who began regular aspirin use after their diagnosis had better outcomes than those who did not use aspirin at all, the benefit was not clear enough to be called significant.

Figueiredo said that ongoing clinical trials are examining the impact of aspirin use, before and after diagnosis, on colorectal cancer mortality. When completed, they will provide additional guidance for physicians recommending treatments for their patients. "We have to wait until those results come out," Figueiredo said.

"There are potential harms associated with aspirin use," said Figueiredo. Daily use may increase the risk of allergic reaction and internal bleeding. "There really needs to be a conversation between clinicians and patients about both the risks and benefits. These studies and our results really add to that conversation."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Aspirin Use for Heart Disease may Down Chance of COVID-19
Pre-infection treatment with low-dose aspirin (75mg) use might have a potential beneficial effect on COVID-19 susceptibility and disease duration.
READ MORE
Aspirin Preferred to Prevent Blood Clots in Kids After Heart Surgery
Aspirin should be preferred to warfarin to prevent blood clotting in children who undergo a surgery that replumbs their hearts.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsCancer FactsDeath FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBereavement