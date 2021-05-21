New Anti-fungal Drug Posaconazole to Treat Black Fungus

As an outcome of MSN's competence in research and manufacturing of anti fungal infection drugs, it is now targeting to pro-actively reach to patients across India by ensuring the access of PosaOne, through its strong distribution network & field force.
‘Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating mucormycosis (black fungus) patients.’
MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of PosaOne in its in-house R&D and manufacturing units. The drug is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and matches to the International quality standards.
As part of the Covid treatment range, MSN has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) in the strengths of 200mg, 400mg & 800mg, Oselow (Oseltamivir) as 75 mg capsules and also licensed Baridoz (Baricitinib) recently with Eli Lilly.
