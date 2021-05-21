New Anti-fungal Drug Posaconazole to Treat Black Fungus

MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd (MSN) has launched Posaconazole in India to treat the black fungal disease, mucormycosis.



MSN has launched the product under the brand name PosaOne as 100 mg delayed release tablets and 300 mg injections, respectively. Many patients recovering from Covid 19 have been detected with a rare and deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis or black fungus. With mortality rates on the incline, accessibility of anti-fungal medication is being an unmet deficit in these testing times, the company said.



As an outcome of MSN's competence in research and manufacturing of anti fungal infection drugs, it is now targeting to pro-actively reach to patients across India by ensuring the access of PosaOne, through its strong distribution network & field force.



‘Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating mucormycosis (black fungus) patients.’





As part of the Covid treatment range, MSN has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) in the strengths of 200mg, 400mg & 800mg, Oselow (Oseltamivir) as 75 mg capsules and also licensed Baridoz (Baricitinib) recently with Eli Lilly.



MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of PosaOne in its in-house R&D and manufacturing units. The drug is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and matches to the International quality standards.

