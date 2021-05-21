States, UTs Should Declare Black Fungus an Epidemic in India

Mucormycosis can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.According to the ministry, the disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19.Telangana and Rajasthan have already declared mucormycosis as an epidemic.Cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.Mucormycosis, which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19, as per sources, has also infected several people in the national capital as it is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of coronavirus.On May 18, the Haryana government also framed regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021".Source: IANS