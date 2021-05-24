First COVID center for children was started at Garhakota in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.



The 10-bed children ward was inaugurated by the Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava.

‘Parents must remain aware and cautious about COVID-19 from now on before the third wave of the pandemic. ’

Read More..





He said the first COVID centre for children in the state is almost ready in Garhakota. Arrangements are already being made for better treatment of the COVID-infected children here.







Source: IANS The Minister said, "Children spread happiness in a family, their smile is our future. Children's playfulness must always resonate in a family. We must remain aware and cautious from now on before the third wave of the pandemic."He said the first COVID centre for children in the state is almost ready in Garhakota. Arrangements are already being made for better treatment of the COVID-infected children here.Source: IANS

The Minister and his son Abhishek Bhargava have been actively involved in helping and serving the COVID patients and also launched an awareness campaign on the measures people need to follow to prevent the transmission of infection among children.