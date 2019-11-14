Bionic Pacemaker Slows Progression of Heart Failure: Study

‘A new bionic pacemaker has been built that can not only pace the heart at a regular rate, but can also read the body's own breathing signals to speed up and slow down the heart for every breath that you take.’

After such an event, pacemakers are often fitted to either speed up the heart or to overcome electrical conduction problems between different chambers of the heart. There is no cure for heart failure; its progression is only slowed by current medication.The heartbeat is never constant; it varies with every breath. It speeds up when you inhale and slows down when you exhale. This difference in heart rate is known as respiratory sinus arrhythmia.The research team at the Universities of Bath and Bristol have adopted this arrhythmia in a novel bionic pacemaker and applied it to a heart in heart failure. They found that this new form of heart pacing dramatically increases the efficiency of the heart.Normally, pacemakers don't listen to signals from our bodies; they simply pace the heart at a monotonous, regular rate. These researchers, however,Dr O'Callaghan, lead author of the study, said:Dr Ed Duncan, consultant cardiologist from the Bristol Heart Institute said:Professor Paton, senior author on the study, remarked:Source: Eurekalert