medindia

Eating Too Much of Ultra-processed Foods can Lower Your Heart Health

by Hannah Joy on  November 14, 2019 at 9:12 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ultra-processed foods can harm your health. Now, a new study suggests that eating too much of ultra-processed foods can lower your heart health.
Eating Too Much of Ultra-processed Foods can Lower Your Heart Health
Eating Too Much of Ultra-processed Foods can Lower Your Heart Health

"Eating ultra-processed foods often displaces healthier foods that are rich in nutrients, like fruit, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein, which are strongly linked to good heart health," said study research Zefeng Zhang from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

Show Full Article


"In addition, ultra-processed foods are often high in salt, added sugars, saturated fat and other substances associated with increasing the risk of heart disease," Zhang added.

Ultra-processed foods are made entirely or mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, hydrogenated fats, added sugar, modified starch and other compounds and include cosmetic additives such as artificial flavors, colors or emulsifiers.

Examples include soft drinks, packaged salty snacks, cookies, cakes, processed meats, chicken nuggets, powdered and packaged instant soups and many items often marketed as "convenience foods."

Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) collected between 2011 and 2016, researchers reviewed the results from 13,446 adults, 20 years of age and older, who completed a 24-hour dietary recall and answered questions about their cardiovascular health.

Researchers have found that for every five percent increase in calories from ultra-processed foods a person ate, there was a corresponding decrease in overall cardiovascular health.

Adults who ate approximately 70 percent of their calories from ultra-processed foods were half as likely to have 'ideal' cardiovascular health, compared with people who ate 40 percent or less of their calories from ultra-processed foods.

"This study underscores the importance of building a healthier diet by eliminating foods such as sugar-sweetened beverages, cookies, cakes and other processed foods," said Donna Arnett from the University of Kentucky in the US.

The study is scheduled to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2019 from November 16-18 in Philadelphia, US.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Deep Fried and Processed Foods and Sugary Drinks Increase Stroke Risk

A diet rich in deep fried and processed foods and sugary drinks increases the chances of stroke.

Heavily Processed Foods Cause Overeating and Weight Gain

Processed foods increase calorie consumption, which in turn causes people to overeat and can finally lead to increased weight gain.

Eating Too Many Ultra-processed Foods May Up Heart Disease, Death Risk

Eating more ultra-processed foods can put you at higher risk of heart disease and death. Therefore, say 'no' to foods that are highly processed and choose foods that are fresh and healthy to live longer.

Blood Pressure Rises with Increased Phosphate Intake

Increased phosphate intake elevates blood pressure in healthy adults. High consumption of processed foodstuffs has significantly increased phosphate intake in recent years.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedFiber Up Your MealsTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

What's New on Medindia

Loss of Appetite or Decreased Appetite - Symptom Evaluation

Abdomen Swelling and Fullness - Symptom Evaluation

World Diabetes Day: Protect Your Family Against Diabetes!
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive