About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Biological Evidence In DNA to Support Nature’s Arms Races — Revealed

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM
Font : A-A+

Biological Evidence In DNA to Support Nature’s Arms Races — Revealed

Coevolution in fruit flies reveals its implications for human health as per a study at the University of Pennsylvania, published in the journal Current Biology.

The study for the first time showed the evidence of a two-sided genomic arms race involving stretches of repetitive DNA called satellites. "Opposing" the rapidly evolving satellites in the arms race are similarly fast-evolving proteins that bind those satellites.

Genes That may Help Repair DNA in Cancer — Identified

Genes That may Help Repair DNA in Cancer — Identified


Cancer treatment can now be improved by identifying DNA repair genes according to a new study.
Advertisement


Although the satellite DNA is not involved in encoding genes, it contributes to essential biological functions (formation of molecular machines that process and maintain chromosomes).

Improper regulation or any disruptions to these crucial processes can result in cancer and infertility. The team used two closely related species of fruit flies to probe the arms race and underscore the evolution's delicate balance, even at the level of a single genome.
Quantum Biology Reveals the Hidden Mechanism of DNA Mutations

Quantum Biology Reveals the Hidden Mechanism of DNA Mutations


New study reveals the mechanism of DNA mutations as they disclose the significant role of quantum mechanics in the biological system — DNA.
Advertisement

Biological Arms Races

"We typically think of our genome as a cohesive community of elements that make or regulate proteins to build a fertile and viable individual. This evokes the idea of a collaboration between our genomic elements, and that's largely true," says Mia Levine, Penn's School of Arts & Sciences.

"These findings indicate that there is antagonistic evolution between these elements that can impact these seemingly conserved and essential molecular pathways. It means that, over evolutionary time, constant innovation is required to maintain the status quo," says Cara Brand, the first author of the work.

The team had discovered that the apparent cause of reduced egg formation and atrophied ovaries were DNA damage, triggered by a checkpoint protein to stop developmental pathways. These findings thereby confirm that the satellite-binding proteins although rapidly evolving, are essential to fertility.

Need for Evolutionary Innovation

Moreover, the crucial evidence of the mechanism behind these was found in the closest relative of the MH protein in humans — Spartan (digest proteins that can get stuck on DNA). One of the proteins often targeted by Spartan is Topoisomerase II, or Top2, an enzyme that can help resolve tangles in tightly wound and entangled DNA.

Spartan mutations have been associated with cancer and ineffective regulation of satellite DNA could shed light on infertility and miscarriage.

The study thereby suggests that these rapid or adaptive evolutions of the proteins mandates the need for evolutionary innovation to maintain this essential pathway.

Source: Medindia
DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing


DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
Advertisement

Long Repeated DNA may Cause Schizophrenia

Long Repeated DNA may Cause Schizophrenia


Long repeated DNA sequences found in the genome may contribute to the complexity of psychiatric disorders like anxiety disorder, stress and depression.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
EpigeneticsEpigenetics
Genetic Testing of DiseasesGenetic Testing of Diseases
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell InjuryOxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Genetic Testing of Diseases Epigenetics Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Color Blindness Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients Sanatogen Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close