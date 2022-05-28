Biological Evidence In DNA to Support Nature’s Arms Races — Revealed

Advertisement

Biological Arms Races

Need for Evolutionary Innovation

The team used two closely related species of fruit flies to probe the arms race and underscore the evolution's delicate balance, even at the level of a single genome."We typically think of our genome as a cohesive community of elements that make or regulate proteins to build a fertile and viable individual. This evokes the idea of a collaboration between our genomic elements, and that's largely true," says Mia Levine, Penn's School of Arts & Sciences."These findings indicate that there is antagonistic evolution between these elements that can impact these seemingly conserved and essential molecular pathways. It means that, over evolutionary time, constant innovation is required to maintain the status quo," says Cara Brand, the first author of the work.The team had discovered that the apparent cause of reduced egg formation and atrophied ovaries wereThese findings thereby confirm that the satellite-binding proteins although rapidly evolving, are essential to fertility.Moreover, the crucial evidence of the mechanism behind these was found in the closest relative of the MH protein in humans — Spartan (digest proteins that can get stuck on DNA). One of the proteins often targeted by Spartan is Topoisomerase II, or Top2, an enzyme that can help resolve tangles in tightly wound and entangled DNA.Spartan mutations have been associated withand ineffective regulation of satellite DNA could shed light onThe study thereby suggests that these rapid or adaptive evolutions of the proteins mandates the need for evolutionary innovation to maintain this essential pathway.Source: Medindia