Can Proteins Set a New Era of Diabetes Treatment?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM
Type 2 diabetes can be controlled through whey protein supplementation as per a study at the Newcastle University, published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

The study reveals dietary potential for management of type 2 diabetes. Study results were obtained from continuous glucose monitoring that revealed that better control in glucose levels on consumption of whey supplement before meals.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
Proteins for Diabetes

"We believe the whey protein works in two ways, firstly, by slowing down how quickly food passes through the digestive system and secondly, by stimulating a number of important hormones that prevent the blood sugars climbing so high. As we see growing numbers of people around the world developing diabetes, investigating the potential of alternatives to drugs such as food supplements becomes more important," says Dr. Daniel West, Newcastle University, UK.

The team further intends to explore the benefits of non-medical interventions by running the study on a larger scale and for a longer period of up to six months.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
