Can Proteins Set a New Era of Diabetes Treatment?

Type 2 diabetes can be controlled through whey protein supplementation as per a study at the Newcastle University, published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. The study reveals dietary potential for management of type 2 diabetes. Study results were obtained from continuous glucose monitoring that revealed that better control in glucose levels on consumption of whey supplement before meals.

Proteins for Diabetes

The team further intends to explore the benefits of non-medical interventions by running the study on a larger scale and for a longer period of up to six months.



"We believe the whey protein works in two ways, firstly, by slowing down how quickly food passes through the digestive system and secondly, by stimulating a number of important hormones that prevent the blood sugars climbing so high. As we see growing numbers of people around the world developing diabetes, investigating the potential of alternatives to drugs such as food supplements becomes more important," says Dr. Daniel West, Newcastle University, UK.