About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Empathy Forms the Heart of Healthcare

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM
Font : A-A+

Empathy Forms the Heart of Healthcare

First and only UK research Centre to dedicate empathy to the heart of healthcare has set an urgent yet reforming need for patient care.

Professor Jeremy Howick will join this first center — The Stoneygate Centre for Excellence in Empathic Healthcare, the University Of Leicester as a director this June to enhance patient satisfaction, and quality of life through empathic care.

Power of Kindness Improves Brain Health

Power of Kindness Improves Brain Health


Online kindness training program helps improve both parents' resilience and children's empathy.
Advertisement


The Stoneygate Trust is a charity established in 2007 by Sir Will and Lady Nadine Adderley, intending to support equal educational opportunities for all (including economically disadvantaged children and students).

"People go into the medical profession because they care about people, yet a lot of the time their motivation is forgotten amidst the need to memorise facts for exams and, after they qualify, filling out forms. Medical Schools have long-recognised the importance of communication skills, but this Centre will be pivotal in breaking down the perceived separation between good communication and the 'objective' knowledge of human bodies and what to prescribe them," says Professor Howick.
Empathy can Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Empathy can Prevent Spread of COVID-19


Empathy for vulnerable people in risk groups can motivate people to combat the COVID-19 pandemic actively, finds a new study.
Advertisement

Unlike several harmful side effects of medical interventions, the side effects of empathy are reduced anxiety and improved sense of self-satisfaction in the practitioner's careers.

The training is also planned to include inviting students to experience healthcare first-hand - for example, through spending the night as a patient - to extending and enhancing the use of expert patients and scenario-based learning with actors.

Source: Medindia
Empathy Improves Creative Abilities in Pupils

Empathy Improves Creative Abilities in Pupils


Study shows that teaching pupils empathy measurably improves their creative abilities.
Advertisement

Binge-Drinkers Show Less Empathy to the Pain of Others

Binge-Drinkers Show Less Empathy to the Pain of Others


The brain activity of binge-drinkers show a widespread dysfunction in a region of the brain called the Fusiform Body Area that is associated with the recognition of body parts, especially in a situation where feelings of empathy are experienced.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Aortic Valve StenosisAortic Valve Stenosis
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaAwareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and DefinitionsHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
Mitral Valve ProlapseMitral Valve Prolapse
PericarditisPericarditis
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Selfie Addiction Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood - Sugar Chart Drug Side Effects Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Hospital Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close