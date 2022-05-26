Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Approved by Germany

'Made in India' Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been approved by Germany.
"The Federal Cabinet of Germany has approved Covaxin and relaxed restrictions on the entry for those vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines. The promulgation takes effect from June 2022," said the vaccine manufacturer in a statement.
Covaxin Approval: New InsightsWalter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India, on Thursday hailed the German government for recognizing the WHO-listed Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine, Covaxin, for travel to the country starting June 1.
The World Health Organization in November last year issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin.
Source: IANS