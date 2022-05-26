About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Approved by Germany

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26, 2022 at 11:35 PM
'Made in India' Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been approved by Germany.

"The Federal Cabinet of Germany has approved Covaxin and relaxed restrictions on the entry for those vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines. The promulgation takes effect from June 2022," said the vaccine manufacturer in a statement.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Covaxin Approval: New Insights

Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India, on Thursday hailed the German government for recognizing the WHO-listed Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine, Covaxin, for travel to the country starting June 1.

Taking to Twitter, the Ambassador said: "Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1! This Embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision (because of Covid-backlogs visa sections have longer waiting periods than normal, please have patience)."

The World Health Organization in November last year issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin.

Source: IANS
Bharat Biotech to Upgrade Covaxin Facilities

World Health Organization (WHO) suspended the supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine last month.
Covaxin to be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine in US, Say Sources

Covaxin, India's COVID-19 vaccine, is to be evaluated as a vaccine candidate in the United States, said Bharat Biotech.
