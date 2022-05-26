Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Approved by Germany

'Made in India' Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been approved by Germany.



"The Federal Cabinet of Germany has approved Covaxin and relaxed restrictions on the entry for those vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines. The promulgation takes effect from June 2022," said the vaccine manufacturer in a statement.

‘Covaxin has been approved by Germany. The entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions.’