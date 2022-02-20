About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covaxin to be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine in US, Say Sources

by Colleen Fleiss on February 20, 2022 at 9:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Covaxin to be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine in US, Say Sources

Covaxin, India's COVID-19 vaccine, is to be evaluated as a vaccine candidate in the United States, said Bharat Biotech.

"Covaxin will be evaluated as a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the United States. US biotech company Ocugen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to evaluate the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States," the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer said in a statement.

Advertisement


Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine candidate for Covid-19 in the US and Canada.

Covaxin is one of the two vaccines which is being administered mainly in India.

Covaxin has already been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) in 13 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization.

It was given emergency use approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the 12-18 age group on December 24, 2021.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Cases Top 422.8 Million
New Protein May Help Diagnose Ulcerative Colitis >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
Third Covaxin Dose Safe, Effective, says ICMR
Third Covaxin Dose Safe, Effective, says ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research said the third dose of Covaxin holds promise a day before ......
Painkillers Not Recommended After Getting Covaxin Vaccination
Painkillers Not Recommended After Getting Covaxin Vaccination
No painkillers or Paracetamol are recommended for teenagers after being vaccinated with Covaxin, ......
Covaxin for Children Proven to be Safe in Phase II/III Study
Covaxin for Children Proven to be Safe in Phase II/III Study
Covaxin was proven to be safe, well-tolerated, in children who took part in phase II/III study....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)