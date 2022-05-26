How Does the Heart Repairs After a Heart Attack?

Advertisement

The challenge now is to find a way either to administer VEGFC or to coax these macrophages to induce more VEGFC, to speed the heart repair process.People who suffer a heart attack are at high risk for heart failure, even with the advances in medications to reduce mortality. This occurs in part because some macrophages that arrive at the site of damage are proinflammatory and do not induce VEGFC.Good macrophages that induce VEGFC and the 'bad' ones don't. We need to prevent the 'bad' macrophages from causing further damage.Researchers are working to understand more about the progression to heart failure after a heart attack, to intervene early, and reset the course to cardiac repair.