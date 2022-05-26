COVID Linked to Inflammatory Bone Loss

During the acute and post-recovery phases, COVID-19 infection can lead to severe bone loss.
This is caused due to inflammatory activation of bone resorption cells, said researchers from the University of Hong Kong.
The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, provide insights into the possible long-term complications of Covid-19.
COVID Effect on BonesTo study the effects of Covid infection on bone metabolism, Syrian hamsters were intranasally challenged with SARS-CoV-2, and then their bone tissues were collected serially after the infection.
Using three-dimensional micro-computerized tomography scans, the research team identified that SARS-CoV-2 infection had induced severe bone loss from 20% to 50% progressively, particularly the trabecular bone in the long bones lumbar vertebrae.
This effect extended from the acute phase to the chronic phase of infection. The pathological osteopenia - in which the protein and mineral content of bone tissue is reduced - was found to be associated with the inflammatory activation of osteoclasts - a kind of cell responsible for bone resorption.
The team is the first to report the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on bone metabolism using a well-established Syrian hamster model that closely mimics Covid-19 in humans.
Source: IANS