COVID Linked to Inflammatory Bone Loss

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM
During the acute and post-recovery phases, COVID-19 infection can lead to severe bone loss.

This is caused due to inflammatory activation of bone resorption cells, said researchers from the University of Hong Kong.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.
The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, provide insights into the possible long-term complications of Covid-19.

Covid survivors were so far known to experience debilitating, lingering symptoms that affect the heart, brain, lungs, and other parts of the body. However, the full spectrum of clinical manifestations, especially the influence of SARS-CoV-2 infection on bone metabolism, has yet to be fully understood.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
COVID Effect on Bones

To study the effects of Covid infection on bone metabolism, Syrian hamsters were intranasally challenged with SARS-CoV-2, and then their bone tissues were collected serially after the infection.

Using three-dimensional micro-computerized tomography scans, the research team identified that SARS-CoV-2 infection had induced severe bone loss from 20% to 50% progressively, particularly the trabecular bone in the long bones lumbar vertebrae.

This effect extended from the acute phase to the chronic phase of infection. The pathological osteopenia - in which the protein and mineral content of bone tissue is reduced - was found to be associated with the inflammatory activation of osteoclasts - a kind of cell responsible for bone resorption.

The team is the first to report the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on bone metabolism using a well-established Syrian hamster model that closely mimics Covid-19 in humans.

Source: IANS
