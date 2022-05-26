About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Canada

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Canada

Sixteen cases of monkeypox have been confirmed by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

All the cases have been reported in the province of Quebec, PHAC said in a statement, adding that samples are being received for confirmatory testing from multiple jurisdictions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


According to the statement, cases of monkeypox are being identified and treated by local health clinics.

Monkeypox in Canada

There is ongoing planning with provinces and territories to provide access to approved vaccines in Canada that, if required, can be used in managing monkeypox in their jurisdiction.
Monkeypox Doesn

Monkeypox Doesn't Spread Easily by Air Like COVID, Says US CDC


Monkeypox doesn't spread via air like COVID-19. The CDC noted that the monkeypox virus transmission requires close contact with an infected person.
Advertisement

As a preparedness step, PHAC provided Quebec with a small shipment of Imvamune vaccine from Canada's National Emergency Strategic Stockpile to support their targeted response.

Similarly, as warehousing and cold chain operations are confirmed, other jurisdictions will begin receiving limited pre-positioning supply shipments, PHAC said.

It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: IANS
Unusual Monkeypox Outbreak in Australia

Unusual Monkeypox Outbreak in Australia


Experts warn of a "highly unusual outbreak" of monkeypox in Australia. The monkeypox virus was first identified in humans in DRC in 1970.
Advertisement

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Monkeypox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug Side Effects Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Iron Intake Calculator Find a Hospital A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug - Food Interactions Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE