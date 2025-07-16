Automated Insulin Delivery Pump Proved Cost-Effective in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes in Finland

Smart insulin pumps may cost more—but they give type 1 diabetics better control and longer, healthier lives.
In a country where type 1 diabetes is more common than anywhere else, new technology is rewriting the rules of care. Finland’s first major study on automated insulin delivery (AID) systems reveals that these smart pumps are not only improving lives but also making long-term economic sense. With better control, fewer complications, and added years of healthier living, this innovation could be a game-changer for patients and policymakers alike. Here’s a closer look at what the study uncovered—and why it matters(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Long-term health economic evaluation of automated insulin delivery system compared with continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pumps and CGM in a real-world setting in Finnish paediatric and adult individuals with type 1 diabetes
Go to source).
Finland’s Diabetes Burden: Why It MattersType 1 diabetes affects nearly 50,000 Finns, making it a major public health concern. Managing this lifelong condition is challenging and expensive, especially in young people. The high rate of diabetes in Finland has pushed researchers to explore smarter, more efficient treatment options—and that’s where automated insulin delivery systems come in.
Not Just High-Tech—High ImpactAutomated insulin delivery (AID) systems do more than just look modern—they monitor blood sugar and adjust insulin levels automatically, offering smoother control than traditional pumps. In this study, AID users saw an average improvement of 3.3% in HbA1c levels, a critical marker of diabetes control. That means fewer highs, fewer lows, and better overall health.
Living Longer, Living BetterThe most powerful finding? AID users gained an average of 2.3 more quality-adjusted life years (QALYs). These extra years come from lower risks of complications like kidney damage, eye disease, and hospitalizations. For people living with type 1 diabetes, it’s not just about living longer—it’s about living better.
The Cost Question: Worth Every EuroWhile AID systems are more expensive upfront—€26,076 more than traditional treatments—they are surprisingly cost-effective over time. The incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) of €11,184 per QALY falls far below Finland’s accepted threshold of €50,000, proving that investing in better technology pays off in health and savings.
A First for Finland—and a Step Toward Smarter CareThis is the first real-world cost-effectiveness study of AID in Finland, offering concrete evidence for healthcare planners and insurance providers. With results this strong, the message is clear: automated insulin delivery should be a part of standard diabetes care, not a luxury. It’s a win for science, patients, and the future of healthcare.
Source-University of Eastern Finland