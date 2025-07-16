About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Rose Oil for Headaches—Ancient Fix or Just Hype?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 16 2025 5:32 PM

Medieval medicine is making a comeback—this time, backed by science!

Who said the Dark Ages were all gloom and ignorance? Medieval medicine was far more advanced than we thought—and surprisingly, some remedies are popping up again on TikTok! A global project led by Binghamton University has uncovered hundreds of ancient manuscripts that reveal people back then were deeply engaged in healing, observation, and experimentation. From rose oil for headaches to quirky “lizard shampoos,” their natural remedies are echoing in today’s wellness world(1 Trusted Source
Efficacy of topical Rose (Rosa damascena Mill.) oil for migraine headache: A randomized double-blinded placebo-controlled cross-over trial

Go to source).

Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.
TikTok Meets the Middle Ages

Believe it or not, some viral health hacks on social media have their roots in medieval times. From detox cleanses to herbal oils, ancient texts recorded DIY cures that sound surprisingly modern. One example? Crushing peach pits and mixing with rose oil for migraine relief—a remedy that actually showed potential in recent clinical trials. These aren’t just quirky facts; they show how wellness practices have cycled through centuries.


Medicine in the Margins

What’s fascinating is that many of these health notes were scribbled in the margins of unrelated books—on grammar, religion, or poetry. This suggests that people of that era were constantly thinking about the body’s health, even when reading about completely different topics. Their curiosity and effort to understand the natural world defy the myth of medieval ignorance.


Science, Not Superstition

While the Middle Ages lacked modern tools, they didn’t lack curiosity. Medieval healers were genuinely trying to understand cause and effect, spot patterns, and test natural substances. “People weren’t anti-science—they were into experimentation and observation,” said historian Meg Leja. Their commitment to learning—despite limited resources—reminds us of how scientific thinking can flourish even in tough times.


Rose Oil for Headaches? There's Data Now!

One ancient remedy—topical application of rose oil (Rosa damascena)—has actually been put to the test. A double-blind clinical trial evaluated its effect on migraine. While the overall difference wasn’t significant, it did show notable in patients with “hot” type migraines, especially within the first two hours. This study suggests that traditional medicine paired with modern diagnosis could lead to personalized natural treatments.

Bringing Forgotten Knowledge Back to Life

The Corpus of Early Medieval Latin Medicine project has nearly doubled the known medical texts from before the 11th century. These manuscripts, previously overlooked, provide a more complete picture of how medicine was practiced. Future plans include translating and updating texts for educational use, offering new insights into how ancient wisdom can transform modern health education.

Reference:
  1. Efficacy of topical Rose (Rosa damascena Mill.) oil for migraine headache: A randomized double-blinded placebo-controlled cross-over trial - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28917373/ )


Source-Binghamton University


Professional