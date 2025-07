Updated Guidance on Medicinal Cannabis Prescribing in Australia

New rules aim to curb unsafe medicinal cannabis prescriptions and protect vulnerable patients from misuse and mental health risks.

When Cannabis Care Turns Risky

Telehealth: Shortcut or Trouble?

Stronger Rules, Safer Prescribing

Mental Health and Cannabis: A Risky Mix

Time for Evidence, Not Just Access

As Australia shows a sharp rise in medicinal cannabis prescriptions, regulators and medical bodies are stepping in to address growing concerns around patient safety. With increasing reports of harm—including cases of—health authorities are tightening the rules, aiming to curb unsafe prescribing practices driven by profit-focused telehealth models. This coordinated response underscores a broader call for reform, urging stricter controls, better oversight, and a return to evidence-based care().Medicinal cannabis, once seen as a breakthrough, is now under scrutiny due to rising cases ofand Psychosis . The sudden boom in prescriptions—especially through telehealth platforms—has made it easier for people to access cannabis-based treatment without proper medical checks. Experts warn that convenience should never compromise patient safety.The growth of single-issue, direct-to-consumer telehealth services has raised alarms. These services often skip important steps like, leaving patients without ongoing support. The AMA warns that these "quick fixes" may put both individuals and the health system at risk.New guidance fromnow asks doctors to follow stricter steps when prescribing medicinal cannabis. This includes thorough assessments, clear reasons for use, treatment plans, and coordination with other health providers. These steps aim to bring professional accountability back into prescribing.Psychiatrists are especially worried about how cannabis affects mental health, with many patients experiencing. The (RANZCP) The Royal Australian & New Zealand College of Psychiatrists says there's little solid proof that cannabis helps withand warns that it may even worsen symptoms in vulnerable individuals.While medicinal cannabis may help in specific cases like, experts stress the need for more research and better regulation. The call is clear: remove cannabis from theand treat it like any other high-risk drug—with strict approvals and clinical evidence, not just commercial interest.Source-The Royal Australian & New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP)