Type 1 Diabetes Patients Report Improved Quality of Life After Islet Transplantation

‘Frequent episodes of low blood glucose levels (hypoglycemia) can be prevented in type 1 diabetes patients, if they undergo pancreatic islet transplantation; better control of blood glucose and increased awareness of hypoglycemia are also achieved.’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.