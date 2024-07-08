About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Asia-Pacific Developing Countries Report High TB Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 8 2024 12:47 AM

Asia-Pacific Developing Countries Report High TB Cases
Many developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Philippines, continue to report high tuberculosis (TB) (1 Trusted Source
1.1 TB incidence

Go to source) incidence rates, according to the Asian Development Bank's Asian Development Blog.
Citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, the recently published article said the highly infectious disease "remains rife" in the region, with Southeast Asia responsible for 46 percent of global infections in 2022, "the highest in any region", Xinhua news agency reported.

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.

Impact of Pandemic on TB Programs and Recovery Efforts

The article also said the pandemic devastated national TB prevention and treatment programmes, causing an estimated half a million excess deaths between 2020 and 2022. However, the good news is that there has been a post-pandemic recovery in the number of people diagnosed with and treated for TB, helping to reduce the damage done by the pandemic, it added.

According to the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2023, the Philippines, along with Indonesia, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and Vietnam, have some of the highest levels of TB in the region -- around 700,000 people out of a population of 115 million have active TB.

Nearly 10 million people in the Philippines reside in impoverished urban areas. Poverty and overcrowding, along with poorly-resourced public health services, are major factors in the widespread incidence of TB in the country, according to The Lancet. In Indonesia, TB is the fourth-highest cause of death overall, and among those aged 15 to 49 years, it is the number one cause of death by a contagious disease.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.
TB, an airborne disease spawned by urban poverty, is currently the world's second-biggest infectious killer after Covid-19. Many countries are working to eliminate TB by 2030, which aligns with the WHO's End Tuberculosis Strategy.

However, socioeconomic factors, including poverty, overcrowding, poor sanitation, lack of infrastructure, and inadequate public health systems, allow the disease to remain endemic, it added.

Advertisement
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...
Reference:
  1. 1.1 TB incidence - (https://www.who.int/teams/global-tuberculosis-programme/tb-reports/global-tuberculosis-report-2023/tb-disease-burden/1-1-tb-incidence)
Source-IANS
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.

Recommended Readings
Latest Respiratory Disease News
View All
Advertisement