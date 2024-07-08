About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Beetroot Juice: A Heart-Healthy Elixir for Women Post-Menopause

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 8 2024 5:00 AM

Beetroot Juice: A Heart-Healthy Elixir for Women Post-Menopause
As women navigate through the challenges of menopause, maintaining heart health becomes crucial. Menopause significantly increases the risk of heart disease in women due to estrogen's protective role in arterial health.
Recent research highlights that daily beetroot juice (1 Trusted Source
Beetroot Juice

Go to source) consumption improves blood vessel function, even in late postmenopausal stages, indicating its sustained benefits. Nitrate in beetroot converts to nitric oxide, relaxing blood vessels and reducing blood pressure while providing anti-inflammatory effects.

Beetroot Saga
Beetroot Saga
Beet contains the antioxidant betacyanin and is a natural source of nitrate which makes it a super food which needs to be consumed on a regular basis.
Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which aid in dilating blood vessels, enhancing oxygen transport, and regulating blood pressure. Additional benefits include enhanced stamina, antioxidant protection against cancer and fatty liver, and a rich mineral content beneficial for overall health. As women age and face hormonal changes, integrating beetroot juice into their diet emerges as a promising strategy for supporting heart health and overall well-being.

Protective Benefits of Beetroot During Menopause

During menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to hypertension and increased inflammation. Beetroot's phytoestrogens mimic estrogen, offering protective benefits. Experts underscore that beetroot juice, by boosting nitric oxide levels, helps maintain blood vessel elasticity and enhances blood flow, crucial for combating cardiovascular changes and insulin resistance common post-menopause.

Experts recommend consuming whole vegetables or fruits over juices and suggest combining beetroot with carrot and ginger for optimal benefits. Adding grated beetroot to salads or incorporating it into dishes like dosa and idli batter can diversify its consumption. However, experts advise caution during monsoon and for diabetics, suggesting moderation and whole beetroot consumption.

Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat and Avoid
Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat and Avoid
Foods rich in protein, fiber, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and phytoestrogens should be included in the menopause diet to manage symptoms like hot flashes.
Reference:
  1. Beetroot Juice - (https://www.ais.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0005/1001102/Beetroot-juice-Infographic-2pg.pdf)
Source-Medindia
Dealing with Menopause
Dealing with Menopause
Menopause is an importantant stage in woman's life.Know more about it's physiology,signs,symptoms,causes and management of menopause.
Beetroot Juice: A Natural Way to Boost Heart Health
Beetroot Juice: A Natural Way to Boost Heart Health
Angina patients who had beetroot juice daily, the risk of heart attack dropped to 7.5 percent.

Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement