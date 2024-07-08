About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Israel: 61 New West Nile Fever Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 8 2024 12:40 AM

Israel: 61 New West Nile Fever Cases
The Israeli Ministry of Health reported a new fatality from west nile fever, raising the death toll to 12.
The ministry also reported on Friday 61 new cases of infection with the virus, increasing the total number of cases detected in the country since the beginning of May to 236, reported Xinhua news agency.

West Nile Virus
West Nile Virus
West Nile virus is an infection causing agent transmitted by mosquitoes. Most of the infected people do not display any signs or symptoms.

What is West Nile Fever

West Nile fever (1 Trusted Source
West Nile Virus

Go to source) is a mosquito-borne illness caused by the West Nile virus, primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with the virus do not exhibit symptoms, but about 20% develop mild flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, and body aches. In rare cases, severe neurological complications such as encephalitis or meningitis can occur, particularly in older adults or individuals with weakened immune systems. There is no specific treatment for West Nile fever, making prevention through mosquito control and protection measures crucial.

It is the highest annual number of West Nile fever cases since 2000, during which more than 400 cases of infection with the virus were diagnosed in Israel, according to the ministry's data.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection announced the detection of mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus in several locations in the central Shfela region.

Israel Confirms 19 Cases of West Nile Fever
Israel Confirms 19 Cases of West Nile Fever
The Israeli Health Ministry has reported 19 cases of West Nile fever since the beginning of May, with several diagnosed in the last two days.
The ministry added that it directed local authorities to expand the monitoring and extermination actions and called on the public to dry up sources of stagnant water, the best place for mosquitoes to breed.

Reference:
  1. West Nile Virus - (https://www.cdc.gov/west-nile-virus/index.html)
Source-IANS
West Nile Fever Claims One Life in Croatia
West Nile Fever Claims One Life in Croatia
West nile virus: one person in croatia succumbs to the disease
Europe Records Higher Number of West Nile Virus Infections
Europe Records Higher Number of West Nile Virus Infections
In Denmark & Sweden, the cases of mosquito-borne diseases are being recorded, said sources.


Recommended Readings
Latest Tropical Disease News
View All
Advertisement