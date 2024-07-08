Israel: 61 New West Nile Fever Cases

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported a new fatality from west nile fever, raising the death toll to 12. The ministry also reported on Friday 61 new cases of infection with the virus, increasing the total number of cases detected in the country since the beginning of May to 236, reported Xinhua news agency.
‘Approximately 80% of people infected with #WestNilevirus show no symptoms at all, making it a silent yet widespread concern.’
What is West Nile Fever
West Nile Virus
Go to source) is a mosquito-borne illness caused by the West Nile virus, primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with the virus do not exhibit symptoms, but about 20% develop mild flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, and body aches. In rare cases, severe neurological complications such as encephalitis or meningitis can occur, particularly in older adults or individuals with weakened immune systems. There is no specific treatment for West Nile fever, making prevention through mosquito control and protection measures crucial.
It is the highest annual number of West Nile fever cases since 2000, during which more than 400 cases of infection with the virus were diagnosed in Israel, according to the ministry's data.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection announced the detection of mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus in several locations in the central Shfela region.
The ministry added that it directed local authorities to expand the monitoring and extermination actions and called on the public to dry up sources of stagnant water, the best place for mosquitoes to breed.
