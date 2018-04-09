West Nile Virus: So far nearly 26 been have been diagnosed with the disease, and one person has died of the disease.

West Nile Fever Claims One Life in Croatia

‘The first victim this year was an elderly man from Beli manastir region, he also a chronic illness which also contributed to his death’

West Nile virus which spreads through the bite of the infected mosquitoes has infected a total of 26 people this year. It has also been reported that July and August are a period of extensive spread.Most of the affected cases have recovered, except for one person who died.Source: Eurekalert