Israel Confirms 19 Cases of West Nile Fever



‘Birds are the primary natural hosts for the #WestNilevirus. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on these birds. #WestNileFever’

What is West Nile Fever

The Israeli Health Ministry has reported 19 cases of West Nile fever since the beginning of May, with several diagnosed in the last two days.The Ministry noted on Friday in a statement that 17 of the diagnosed patients were hospitalised, with three of them currently ventilated, Xinhua news agency reported.All cases were detected in central Israel, said the statement, advising the public to take measures to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.It noted that the annual incidence of the virus in Israel began earlier than usual this year due to climate change, with humid weather in the centre of the country leading to the breeding and development of mosquitoes in this area.West Nile fever is an illness caused by the West Nile virus (WNV), which is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.The virus, primarily transmitted to humans via mosquito bites, usually results in flu-like symptoms, including headaches, fever, weakness, muscle and joint aches, conjunctivitis, rashes, and occasionally, nausea or diarrhoea.About one in 150 infected individuals will develop severe illnesses that impact the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis, which can result in paralysis, brain damage, and even death.Source-IANS