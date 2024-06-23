About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Israel Confirms 19 Cases of West Nile Fever

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 23 2024 1:31 PM

The Israeli Health Ministry has reported 19 cases of West Nile fever since the beginning of May, with several diagnosed in the last two days.
The Ministry noted on Friday in a statement that 17 of the diagnosed patients were hospitalised, with three of them currently ventilated, Xinhua news agency reported.

West Nile Virus
West Nile virus is an infection causing agent transmitted by mosquitoes. Most of the infected people do not display any signs or symptoms.
All cases were detected in central Israel, said the statement, advising the public to take measures to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.It noted that the annual incidence of the virus in Israel began earlier than usual this year due to climate change, with humid weather in the centre of the country leading to the breeding and development of mosquitoes in this area.

What is West Nile Fever

West Nile fever is an illness caused by the West Nile virus (WNV), which is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The virus, primarily transmitted to humans via mosquito bites, usually results in flu-like symptoms, including headaches, fever, weakness, muscle and joint aches, conjunctivitis, rashes, and occasionally, nausea or diarrhoea.

West Nile Fever Claims One Life in Croatia
West Nile Fever Claims One Life in Croatia
West nile virus: one person in croatia succumbs to the disease
About one in 150 infected individuals will develop severe illnesses that impact the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis, which can result in paralysis, brain damage, and even death.

Source-IANS
Experimental Vaccine Targets Mosquito Saliva to Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Experimental Vaccine Targets Mosquito Saliva to Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases
A Phase 1 clinical trial has been launched to test an investigational vaccine intended to provide broad protection against a range of mosquito-transmitted diseases.
Proactive Measures Against West Nile Virus: Tamil Nadu's Vigilance
Proactive Measures Against West Nile Virus: Tamil Nadu's Vigilance
Tamil Nadu government intensifies surveillance in Coimbatore District following West Nile Virus cases in Kerala.

