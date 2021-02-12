About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Predicts Synergistic Drugs

by Angela Mohan on December 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence Predicts Synergistic Drugs

Novel artificial intelligence method can make synergistic anti-cancer drug combination predictions on therapeutic and toxic effects. New study revealed the potential of using AI and machine learning to identify effective drug combinations in therapies for cancers.

The findings have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA).

Advertisement


Dr Zhang's research group, whose research focus is data science, successfully developed "Graph Convolutional Network for Drug Synergy (GraphSynergy)". It is a new AI framework that can make synergistic chemotherapy drug combination predictions.

By analyzing the relations between the protein modules targeted by drugs and the protein modules associated with cancer cell lines in the human protein-protein-interaction network (PPI), and the interrelations among the protein modules, this deep-learning-based algorithm can identify synergistic drug combinations that yield effective therapy with less toxicity.
Advertisement

Dr Zhang explained that the human body is a complex system, in which proteins in cells have numerous interactions and form a complex PPI network. Cancer cells are usually associated with multiple proteins, which have direct and indirect interrelations among each other and with other proteins in the PPI network.

"How to mix and match multiple drugs to treat cancer is therefore very challenging. considering the complexity of the PPI network. So, we used AI to analyze the proteins that are targeted by drugs and the cancer cells, as well as the interrelations among the proteins, to help predict synergistic cancer drug combinations accurately," said Dr Zhang.

He emphasized that the predictions are made by looking directly targeted proteins by drugs and the cancer cells, and the relations between the proteins, thus yielding a superior performance in identifying the best synergistic anti-cancer drug combination of low toxicity.

The research team compared the prediction performance of GraphSynergy with conventional prediction models and "DeepSynergy". They found that GraphSynergy's prediction performance is better in identifying synergistic drug combinations.

To verify the predictions made by GraphSynergy, researchers selected verified synergistic drug combinations to run the algorithm. And GraphSynergy predicted such combination is synergistic too.

The therapeutic effect of one of the drug combinations is considered not significant. But, GraphSynergy predicted it as pharmacologically effective.

Researchers investigated that drug combination by reviewing the literature. It turned out that its effectiveness is recently verified in a clinical trial study. Dr Zhang believed that this illustrated the forecast and prediction capability of AI algorithms.

GraphSynergy could identify the pivotal proteins that play a role in making the cancer drugs effective. Such insight helps healthcare professionals to understand the predictions and provide guidance in future drug development.

"Our AI framework has the potential of optimizing cancer treatment at a low cost. We hope that it can provide grounds for doctors and patients to make medical decisions. Our next step will be applying the framework in drug development for cancer and other diseases," concluded Dr Zhang.

To explore the translation of their research into an actual application, core members of the research team has established "COMPASS Health Technology".

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Delaying Second Dose of COVID Shot Fosters Immune Response

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Toothache
Toothache
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence 

Recommended Reading
Using Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Blood Diseases
Using Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Blood Diseases
Researchers have found that a large amount of high-quality data to train an artificial intelligence ...
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based sol...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to pee...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close