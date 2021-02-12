About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

British Man Receives World's First 3D-Printed Eye

by Hannah Joy on December 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM
Font : A-A+

British Man Receives World's First 3D-Printed Eye

World's first 3D-printed eye has been fitted to a middle-aged man in the UK, as part of a trial. reports media.

Doctors at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London fitted the first ever 3D-printed eye on Steve Verze, 40, the Daily Mail reported.

Advertisement


Verze from Hackney in London lost his left eye in his 20s and has since been using prosthetics -- which need to be replaced every five years, the Daily Mail reported.

An engineer by profesion, Verze said the plastic acrylic versions have left him feeling "self-conscious". While the 3D printed version will not restore vision in his left eye, Verze said the new 3D eye will look far more like a real eye.
Advertisement

"I've needed a prosthetic since I was 20, and I've always felt self-conscious about it. When I leave my home, I often take a second glance in the mirror, and I've not liked what I've seen. This new eye looks fantastic and, being based on 3D digital printing technology, it is only going to be better and better," Verze was quoted as saying.

According to doctors at the hospital, who are offering patients 3D-printed eyes as part of a clinical trial, it could halve the waiting times for prosthetics -- from about six weeks to just three.

A 3D printed eye takes just two-and-a-half hours to print. The current procedure requires surgery to the socket and a two-hour molding session to ensure it fits.

Patients must also attend appointments over several days where the prosthetic is painted to match the other one as closely as possible.

But the new technique involves a scan of the empty socket so that software can build a map of the area. The good eye is also scanned to ensure it is a match.

The digital maps are then sent to Germany where they are manufactured by a 3D-printer within two-and-a-half hours.

This is posted back to the hospital which applies the finishing touches and then fits it to a patient.

"We are excited about the potential for this fully digital prosthetic eye. We hope the forthcoming clinical trial will provide us with robust evidence about the value of this new technology, showing what a difference it makes for the patients. It clearly has the potential to reduce waiting lists," said Mandeep Sagoo, a consultant ophthalmologist at the hospital.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Artificial Intelligence Predicts Synergistic Drugs
Fear and Mental Stress Increases Due to Omicron Variant >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Toothache
Toothache
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Eyelid Bump 

Recommended Reading
Filmmaker Who Made 'Cyborg' Turns His Prosthetic Eye into Video Camera
Filmmaker Who Made 'Cyborg' Turns His Prosthetic Eye into Video Camera
It is reported that a Canadian documentary filmmaker, who lost his eye in a childhood shooting ......
US Visual Artist Wishes to Use a Camera In Place of a Lost Eyeball
US Visual Artist Wishes to Use a Camera In Place of a Lost Eyeball
A San Francisco-based visual artist, who lost her left eye in a car accident in 2005, has come up .....
Birth of Eyeless Babies’ Genetic Cause Identified
Birth of Eyeless Babies’ Genetic Cause Identified
Genetic alteration causing a child to be born with no eyes is a condition called anophthalmia, ......
Home Remedies to Reduce Eye Strain While Working From Home
Home Remedies to Reduce Eye Strain While Working From Home
Taking breaks between your work hours and facing your face with cold water, doing palm exercises ......
Allergy Eye Drops
Allergy Eye Drops
Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAI...
Eyelid Bump
Eyelid Bump
Our eyelids protect our eyes and keep them moist. Swelling of the eyelid may be localized due to cha...
Floppy Iris Syndrome
Floppy Iris Syndrome
Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery....
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...
Routine Eye Examination
Routine Eye Examination
A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and comple...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close