About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Offers Reliable 14 Day COVID Admissions Forecast

by Colleen Fleiss on October 18, 2021 at 9:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence Offers Reliable 14 Day COVID Admissions Forecast

Artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile network data can deliver an accurate forecasting model of near-term Covid-19 patient admissions 14-to-21 days ahead of time.

The AI model developed by telecommunications companies Ericsson, Telia was put to trial in Swedish hospitals.

Advertisement


The AI experts first developed and tuned predictive models through a training phase to identify how each predictive model performed across various forecasting windows.

Once the best performing predictive models and settings were identified, the experts retrained the models using all data, producing a reliable 14-to-21 day Covid-19 admissions forecast, which could be delivered every week.
Advertisement

The predictive models are also tuned to consider external factors such as vaccination data.

The forecast indicators produced throughout the trial have been considered, combined and weighed against multiple other sources of information to form the basis of the hospitals' Covid-19 prognoses.

Other relevant indicators are the fraction of positive PCR-tests, the change in commute pattern (using data from the Vasttrafik transport authority), and the change in the overall mobility in heavy-traffic areas such as shops and offices.

Its "a reliable tool for short term prediction of admissions to the hospital due to Covid-19 and has been vital for planning of effective resource allocation to ensure that all patients receive the care needed", said Thomas Brezicka, Chief Medical Officer, Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

"In this past year, our hospitals and healthcare resources have been stretched to their very limits, and it's been important that we join to support in every way we can. This trial has demonstrated the lasting impact that disruptive technologies such as AI can have across our societies," added Peter Laurin, Head of Managed Services, Ericsson.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Does Everybody Respond to Exercise at the Same Level?
New Inhalable COVID Vaccine may Boost Antibodies 300-Fold >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Health Benefits of Sea Buckthorn
Health Benefits of Sea Buckthorn
Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ......
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by ......
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Misinformation on COVID Treatment Linked to Overhyped Science
Misinformation on COVID Treatment Linked to Overhyped Science
Researchers call for stronger regulations to deter the sale of unproven cell-based products, and ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to pee...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close