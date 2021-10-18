New Inhalable COVID Vaccine may Boost Antibodies 300-Fold

Advertisement

CanSinoBIO co-founder and chief scientific officer Zhu Tao cited a previous study conducted in Turkey whose data showed a booster dose of the mRNA vaccine widely used in Western countries for people administered along with two inactivated doses can increase the neutralising antibodies by about 25 times as compared with a booster dose of the inactivated vaccine again.Similar clinical trial was conducted by US researchers on a heterologous booster shot regimen with three approved vaccines -- one adenovirus-based vaccine by Johnson & Johnson and two mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer. The results showed that heterologous regimen enhances immunity.Homologous boosters increased neutralising antibody titers 4.2- to 20-fold whereas heterologous boosters increased titers 6.2- to 76-fold, said the research report published recently on pre-print server medRvix, meaning it is not yet peer-reviewed.So far, at least 13 provinces and regions in China, such as East China's Anhui and Fujian provinces, and Central China's Hubei Province, have initiated programmes to enhance residents' immunity against Covid-19, the report said.Source: IANS