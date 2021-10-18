Mobile App can Save Women's Lives in India

Advertisement

For this purpose, a breast healthcare app could be used by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) to combat the rise in breast cancer statistics.These on-the-ground healthcare workers are already accepted by the community, they overcome socio-cultural barriers as part of their normal day-to-day work, and they could encourage vulnerable target groups to engage with breast cancer education., which is fast and simple to use.The reason for such appalling statistics in India was a lack of awareness about the early warning signs of breast cancer by women.Macro environmental forces including the weak political will to fund women's health, combined with a society in which societal protocols render a discussion about cancer as culturally sensitive.To overcome these shortcomings, researchers suggest broadening the scope of mheath technology to raise breast cancer awareness among Indian women.Source: Medindia