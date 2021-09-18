Artificial Intelligence may Help Predict Movement Disorders

Features of movement disorders across varied species can be traced using deep learning algorithms designed by the scientists at Osaka University, that further help in the understanding of Parkinson's disease.



The study "Cross-species behavior analysis with attention-based domain-adversarial deep neural networks" is published in the journal Nature Communications. The study found that the walking patterns of movement disorders are shared among distant evolutionary lineages - worms, mice, and humans.

